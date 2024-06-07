Purdue Women's Basketball Coach Katie Gearlds Gets 2-Year Contract Extension
Purdue women's basketball coach Katie Gearlds has received a two-year contract extension, according to a report from Mike Carmin of the GoldandBlack.com.
Gearlds, who just completed her third season as the coach of the Boilermakers, will now be the leader of the program through the 2028-29 season. She also received a $150,000 pay increase from last seaosn, bringing her base salary to $700,000 for the 2024-25 campaign.
Purdue is coming off a 15-19 season during the 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers reached the Great 8 round of the WNIT before falling to Vermont.
Through three seasons in West Lafayette, Gearlds has posted a 51-45 record as the coach of the Boilermakers. The squad has reached the postseason every season — making the WNIT twice (2022, 2024) and the NCAA Tournament once (2023).
Since the conclusion of the offseason, Purdue has made some major changes to the roster. The Boilermakers saw Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson and fellow freshman Emily Monson enter the transfer portal.
But Gearlds and her staff brought in a wave of talent to prepare for the 2024-25 season. The Boilers have landed four players from the transfer portal — all veteran and skilled players.
The Boilermakers added WAC Defensive Player of the Year Destini Lombard (Stephen F. Austin) and former UTEP guard Mahri Petree. Purdue also brought in two-time NAIA National Player of the Year Ella Collier, a known scorer who shot over 40% from behind the 3-point line last season at Marian University.
The latest piece was the addition of former Akron standout Reagan Bass. The senior was an All-MAC selection while playing with the Zips.
With a new two-year extension to her contract, Purdue is sending a message that it has faith in Gearlds and her ability to put the Boilers back at the top of the Big Ten. It should help the coach on the recruiting trail moving forward, as well.
