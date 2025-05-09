WATCH: Highlights From Purdue Softball's 14-6 Win Over Ohio State in Big Ten Tourney
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue got off to a slow start in Thursday night's quarterfinal matchup against Ohio State in the Big Ten Softball Tournament. But, as the old cliche goes, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.
The Boilers finished strong, too. After giving up four runs in the first inning, the Boilermakers' bats came to life in the fourth inning and remained hot the remainder of the game.
Scoring four runs in the fourth, three runs in the fifth and seven (!) more in the seventh, the Boilermakers posted a 14-6 victory over Ohio State to advance to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. It's the first time the program has reached this point since 2007.
It was a total team effort for the Boilers at Bittinger Stadium on Thursday. Maura Condon led the way with three RBI, while Alivia Meeks, Kyndall Bailey and Kylie Franks all had two RBI. Julia Gossett and Delaney Reefe each had one.
Pitcher Kendall Klochack came into the game in relief, but entered the game in the first inning. She ended the contest pitching 6.1 innings, giving up just two runs on three hits. The senior had eight strikeouts and only one walk.
With the win, Purdue will play Michigan in the semifinal round on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network. Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's huge victory:
Maura Condon's sliding catch
Purdue gets its first run of the night
Kyndall Bailey ties it up with a two-run hit
Julia Gossett's third home run of the tournament
Kendall Klochack quiets the Buckeye bats
Condon with a three-run triple
Boilers continue to pour it on
Purdue punches ticket to the semifinal round
