Boiler Banter Podcast: Basketball Recruiting Updates, Media Days, and Fan Day Info
Things have really heated up on the recruiting front over the last week. Purdue has been impacted in multiple ways, landing a commitment from three-star forward Rivers Knight, but several other players have pledged to play for other programs.
In the latest edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast, host Dustin Schutte talks about the commitments of three Purdue targets: Junior County (UConn), Bo Ogden (Texas), and Ralph Scott (Tennessee). How do their commitments to other programs impact the Boilermakers' recruiting strategy moving forward?
Plus, Cameron Williams, Anthony Thompson, and Colben Landrew are all still considering Purdue. How many of those players could realistically wind up in West Lafayette as members of the 2026 class?
Finally, Schutte rounds out this show by providing information regarding Big Ten Basketball Media Days and Purdue Basketball Fan Day. Oh, and if you have any Halloween movie recommendations, those would be welcome, as well.
Boiler Banter Podcast
Who Purdue is taking to Big Ten Basketball Media Days
Women's basketball
Coach Katie Gearlds — Gearlds is in her fifth season as the coach of the Boilermakers. She has posted a 61-64 record, with three postseason appearances, two in the WNIT and one NCAA Tournament trip. Last season, Purdue finished with a 10-19 record.
Lana McCarthy — McCarthy started in 26 of Purdue's 29 games as a true freshman. She averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. She is expected to be one of the team's top interior players entering the 2025-26 campaign.
Madison Layden-Zay — Layden-Zay returns to Purdue after taking the 2024-25 season off. In four seasons, she has played in 111 games and made 93 starts. She is a 1,000-point scorer and has knocked down more than 200 career three-pointers.
Men's basketball
Coach Matt Painter — Painter is in his 21st season at his alma mater. He's guided the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, and a Final Four appearance (2024). Last year, the Boilermakers went 24-12 and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Braden Smith — Smith is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and the winner of the Bob Cousy Award. He's one of the best players in college basketball and owns Purdue's all-time assist record. He has also scored more than 1,000 points and collected over 500 rebounds in three seasons.
Trey Kaufman-Renn — Kaufman-Renn was Purdue's top scorer and rebounder last year, averagin 20.1 points and 6.5 boards per contest. He's also a member of the program's 1,000-point club. Kaufman-Renn was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINT CREW AMONG TOP STUDENT SECTIONS: Purdue's Paint Crew is one of the most intimidating student sections in college basketball. Where does it rank on the list provided by hoops expert Andy Katz? CLICK HERE
MACKEY AMONG TOP BASKETBALL VENUES: Purdue's Mackey Arena is among the top venues in college basketball. Where does it rank according to analyst Andy Katz? CLICK HERE