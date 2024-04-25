Purdue's Mary Ashley Stevenson, Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Enters Transfer Portal
The Purdue women's basketball team saw one of its top players enter the transfer portal, according to a report. Mary Ashley Stevenson, the Big Ten co-Freshman of the Year, is reportedly exploring options outside of West Lafayette.
Dub Jellison of Boiler Upload and Rivals reported the news on Thursday. Stevenson was a rising star for the Boilermakers during her freshman campaign and appeared to have a bright future in West Lafayette.
In her first season at Purdue, Stevenson averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. The 6-foot-2 freshman out of New York hit a double-digit scoring total in 15 games. She also scored a season-best 25 points in a 77-72 overtime win over Illinois.
Following an outstanding year, Stevenson was named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She shared the honor with Nebraska freshman Natalie Potts.
Stevenson is the second Boilermaker to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Emily Monson, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn. also decided to enter her name into the database.
Monson released a statement regarding her decision. Stevenson has not officially announced at the time of this story.
It's been a busy offseason for coach Katie Gearlds in the portal. Along with the two potential departures, Purdue has also landed a pair of transfer players. Destini Lombard committed to the Boilermakers out of Stephen F. Austin and Mahri Petree announced her transfer to Purdue after spending last year at UTEP.
Lombard averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game during the 2023-24 campaign at Stephen F. Austin. While her offensive ability is a big boost for the Boilermakers, she's even more well known for her defense.
Lombard was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year last season. Her arrival in West Lafayette will help Purdue on both ends of the floor during the 2024-25 season.
Last season, Petree averaged 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Miners. She appeared in 31 games, making 24 starts. Those numbers came after Petree missed all but two games of the 2022-23 season at UTEP.
Purdue ended the 2023-24 season with a 15-19 record and finished in the Great 8 round of the WNIT.
