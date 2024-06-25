Purdue Reportedly Adds FCS Opponent to 2025 Football Schedule
Purdue has reportedly added Southern Illinois to the 2025 football schedule. FBSchedules reported the news first on Thursday. The Boilermakers had been searching for an additional game for next season after UConn asked to move its visit to West Lafayette to 2029.
According to the report, Purdue will pay Southern Illinois $500,000 for its trip to Ross-Ade Stadium next season. The game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6. The Salukis compete at the FCS level.
Southern Illinois paid a visit to West Lafayette during the 2014 season. The Boilermakers defeated the Salukis 35-13. It's the only time the two schools have played against each other.
Currently, Purdue is scheduled to begin the 2025 football season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Ball State. The Boilers would then play Southern Illinois on Sept. 6 and round out their nonconference schedule with a trip to South Bend to play rival Notre Dame on Sept. 20.
Purdue's Big Ten opponents for the 2025 season include Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, Washington and Indiana.
In 2023, the Boilermakers finished with a 4-8 record under first-year coach Ryan Walters. Purdue begins the 2024 campaign with a home game against FCS foe Indiana State on Saturday, Aug. 31.
