2026 Guard, Top Indiana Prospect Taking Unofficial Visit to Purdue Sunday
The top player from the state of Indiana in the 2026 recruiting class is taking an unofficial visit to Purdue on Sunday. Steven Reynolds, a 6-foot-5 guard from South Bend Washington High School, is headed to West Lafayette this weekend, per Sam Kayser of League Ready.
Reynolds will be at Mackey Arena as the 20th-ranked Boilermakers host Northwestern.
Per Kayser, Reynolds took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday and has previously taken an unofficial visit to Michigan State. The talented in-state prospect has received two dozen offers.
Reynolds is ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2026 class and has a four-star ranking. He is regarded as the No. 1 player in Indiana for the cycle.
Reynolds has been a dominant player on the court for South Bend Washington. He's averaging 25.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. The Panthers currently own an 8-1 record this season.
Earlier this week, Reynolds scored his 1,000th career point at the high school level.
Purdue already has one player committed in the 2026 recruiting class, landing three-star guard Luke Ertel, a native of Mount Vernon, Ind. He is a top-150 overall prospect and is considered the No. 2 player from Indiana in the cycle.
Steven Reynolds highlights
