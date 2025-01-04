Boilermakers Country

2026 Guard, Top Indiana Prospect Taking Unofficial Visit to Purdue Sunday

Steven Reynolds, the No. 1 player from Indiana in the 2026 recruiting class and a four-star prospect, is visiting Purdue for the Northwestern game on Sunday.

Washington's Steven Reynolds (3) advances the ball up court during the Mishawaka Marian-South Bend Washington game
Washington's Steven Reynolds (3) advances the ball up court during the Mishawaka Marian-South Bend Washington game / John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK
The top player from the state of Indiana in the 2026 recruiting class is taking an unofficial visit to Purdue on Sunday. Steven Reynolds, a 6-foot-5 guard from South Bend Washington High School, is headed to West Lafayette this weekend, per Sam Kayser of League Ready.

Reynolds will be at Mackey Arena as the 20th-ranked Boilermakers host Northwestern.

Per Kayser, Reynolds took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday and has previously taken an unofficial visit to Michigan State. The talented in-state prospect has received two dozen offers.

Reynolds is ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2026 class and has a four-star ranking. He is regarded as the No. 1 player in Indiana for the cycle.

Reynolds has been a dominant player on the court for South Bend Washington. He's averaging 25.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. The Panthers currently own an 8-1 record this season.

Earlier this week, Reynolds scored his 1,000th career point at the high school level.

Purdue already has one player committed in the 2026 recruiting class, landing three-star guard Luke Ertel, a native of Mount Vernon, Ind. He is a top-150 overall prospect and is considered the No. 2 player from Indiana in the cycle.

Steven Reynolds highlights

