4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue Football Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football lost a big-time prospect in the class of 2023 as four-star quarterback Rickie Collins announced he was decommitting from the program Monday night.

Collins, who originally committed to the Boilermakers in October of 2021, has since received offers from Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Washington, Oregon and Florida State. The rising senior out of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, currently holds 18 offers, including one from his hometown college of LSU.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Collins is a top-200 overall recruit in the country and the No. 13 quarterback in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He took an official visit to Purdue on June 3.

Collins was one of several high school quarterbacks to take part in the 2022 Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. During his junior season at Woodlawn, he Threw for just shy of 2,000 yards a year after accounting for 1,449 yards and 16 touchdowns in five games as a sophomore.

However, if Collins were to join the Boilermakers for the 2023 season, he would have likely been in a crowded quarterback room competing against former four-star recruit Brady Allen, among others.

Before Collins' decision to reopen his commitment, he spearheaded a 2023 recruiting class for Purdue that ranked 31st in the country. He was the only four-star recruit set to join the team, but now he will likely take his talents elsewhere in search of a better fit.

