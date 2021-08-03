Big Ten Conference Announces 2021 Big Ten / ACC Women's Basketball Challenge Matchups

The Big Ten / ACC women's basketball challenge returns for the 2021 season after not being played a year ago. Purdue is scheduled to face off against Georgia Tech at Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference announced the matchups for the 2021 rendition of the Big Ten / ACC women's basketball challenge Tuesday. After the annual challenge was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year features 14 games.

This upcoming season, Purdue women's basketball will play Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Mackey Arena.

The 2021 Challenge will take place beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1, with Big Ten schools Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin hosting their ACC counterparts that evening. Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers will play on the road.

The following night, on Thursday, Dec. 2, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan State will serve as the Big Ten host schools, while Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State will play at ACC stadiums.

The last time the Challenge was played in 2019, the Big Ten earned its first victory over the ACC by a 9-5 margin. A majority of the 2019 Challenge games were tightly-contested matchups, with 10 of the 14 contests decided by 10 points or fewer.

The complete schedule of the home and away matchups can be found below.

2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 1

North Carolina at Minnesota

Nebraska at Wake Forest

Ohio State at Syracus

Georgia Tech at Purdue

Rutgers at Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech at Wisconsin

Thursday, Dec. 2

Florida State at Illinois

NC State at Indiana

Iowa at Duke

Miami at Maryland

Michigan at Louisville

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Northwestern at Clemson

Penn State at Boston College

