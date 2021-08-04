Former Purdue Wide Receiver Rondale Moore Hauls in Touchdown at Cardinals Training Camp

Rondale Moore, a former Purdue wide receiver, was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of his first game as a professional, Moore is flashing his speed in training camp.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rondale Moore was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft for his speed and explosiveness. Ahead of the 2021 season, the former Purdue wide receiver is already flashing those traits during training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.

In a 1-on-1 drill Wednesday, Moore put a nice move on a Cardinal defender, giving him enough separation to make the catch in the back of the end zone while keeping his feet in bounds.

In three seasons with Purdue, Moore recorded 178 receptions, 1,915 yards, and 14 touchdowns while also adding three rushing touchdowns.

He was a first-team All-American selection as a freshman after tallying a program-record 2,215 all-purpose yards. He caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 213 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to play their first preseason game of the year against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 13.

