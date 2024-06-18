Former Purdue Commit Kanon Catchings Signs with BYU
Four-star forward and top-40 overall prospect Kanon Catchings has found a new home. On Tuesday, the former Purdue commit announced that he has signed with BYU.
Catchings had been committed to Purdue for over a year and appeared to be on his way to West Lafayette to play for Matt Painter. However, in early June, the forward out of Brownsburg, Ind. asked for a release from his scholarship.
Painter granted the request, allowing Catchings to pursue opportunities elsewhere. He found a home in Provo and will continue his basketball career at BYU.
"Kanon has asked for his release from his scholarship and we have granted him that request," Painter said in a statement. "We wish him luck in his future endeavors."
BYU is coming off a 2023-24 campaign in which it finished 23-11, including a 10-8 mark in Big 12 play. The Cougars finished tied for fifth in the league standings and reached the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.
BYU also reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed, but lost to No. 11 seed Duquesne 71-67 in the first round.
Catchings' commitment to BYU adds an element of interest for Purdue fans during the 2024-25 season. Both the Boilermakers and Cougars are participants in this year's Rady Children's Invitational, scheduled for Nov. 28-29. There's a chance the two teams could face each other in the multi-team event.
The event will be played at LionTree Arena in San Diego, Calif.
Although losing Catchings from the 2024 recruiting class was a blow for Purdue, the Boilermakers are still in great shape. Painter assembled a strong five-man class, which includes four-star guard Gicarri Harris and four-star center Danield Jacobsen.
Other members of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class include three-star forward/center Raleigh Burgess, three-star guard CJ Cox and three-star shooting guard Jack Benter.
