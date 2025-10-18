Utah vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
A top-25 matchup in the Big 12 takes place in Week 8 of the college football season, as the Utah Utes and Heisman dark horse Devon Dampier hit the road to play the No. 15 BYU Cougars, who are undefeated in 2025.
BYU has yet to earn a win against a ranked opponent, but quarterback Bear Bachmeier and company are an impressive 4-2 against the spread. BYU has beaten Arizona, West Virginia and Colorado over its last three games, although it needed two overtimes to knock off the Wildcats in Week 7.
Utah, on the other hand, has rebounded nicely from a loss to Texas Tech earlier this season, beating West Virginia by 34 and a ranked Arizona State team by 32 in its last two games.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Utes as road favorites in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 game.
Utah vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Utah -3.5 (-108)
- BYU +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Utah: -170
- BYU: +142
Total
- 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Utah vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Utah record: 5-1
- BYU record: 6-0
Utah vs. BYU Key Players to Watch
Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah
Dampier led the Utes in passing and rushing yards against Arizona State, and he’s totaled 16 touchdowns so far in the 2025 campaign while leading the Big 12 in completion percentage.
Dampier is a true dual-threat, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while leading Utah with 378 rushing yards. As a passer, he’s completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 1,131 yards and an 11-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
I think Dampier could be worth a look in the Heisman conversation, especially if the Utes win out and make a push for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Utah vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
These teams rank No. 8 (Utah) and No. 9 (BYU) in Net EPA/Play this season, but I lean with the Utes to win this game as road favorites.
Utah has dominated since losing to a ranked Texas Tech team, and it has won by margin all season long. In the Utes’ five wins, they have outscored opponents by 178 points (35.6 per game), and they rank fifth in the country in offensive success rate and 14th in the country in defensive success rate.
BYU has been solid in the 2025 season, ranking inside the top 30 in the country in success rate on both sides of the ball, but it only beat Colorado by three and needed double overtime to knock off Arizona last week.
The Cougars should be able to run the ball on Utah (86th in EPA/Rush on defense), but can they score enough to keep up with this vaunted offense? Utah has scored over 40 points four times this season, while the Cougars have done so just once, in a Week 1 win over Portland State.
I think Utah ends up pulling off the upset after back-to-back impressive Big 12 showings.
Pick: Utah Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
