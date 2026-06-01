How Isaiah Hill Performed in Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game

2027 Purdue commit Isaiah Hill had an outstanding junior season at Pike High School, and his success continued into Sunday's Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game at Charlestown High School.

Indiana defeated Kentucky 109-99 to open up Indiana All-Star Week on the hardwood. Hill played a major role in the win, finishing the game with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He was 5-of-9 on his two-point field goal attempts and went 0-of-2 from behind the three-point line.

Hill also had seven rebounds and three blocks in more than 24 minutes of action.

The five-star center had some impressive finishes around the basket throughout Sunday's All-Star Game. Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star captured video of Hill finishing around the basket with his left hand. Later, he threw down an alley-oop.

Isaiah Hill the left pic.twitter.com/TGxPNSk8IW — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) May 31, 2026

Gardner Jr. to Isaiah Hill. Indiana Juniors 103-95 pic.twitter.com/9DpsCst5qv — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) May 31, 2026

Hill finished the game as the fourth-leading scorer for the Indiana Junior All-Stars and was the team's top rebounder. Jason Gardner Jr. led the way with 30 points.

Sunday was the first of two games that Hill will play in as part of Indiana All-Star Week. He will take the floor on Wednesday, June 3, for the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game. There will be two future Boilermakers participating in that matchup, as 2026 Purdue signee Luke Ertel will be representing the Indiana All-Stars.

Hill is a five-star prospect and is currently the only player in the 2027 class committed to play at Purdue. He is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in his class, per ESPN's Top 100.

More games as part of Indiana All-Star Week

Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Luke Ertel (12) rushes up the court. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Hill and Ertel will be participating in multiple games as Indiana All-Star Week continues. Hill and Ertel go head-to-head on June 3 at New Palestine High School for the Junior-Senior All-Star Game. Tickets for that game will cost $15.

That will be the final game for Hill, but Ertel will then participate in the annual Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series that takes place over the weekend. The series begins on Friday, June 5, at Lexington Catholic High School and will conclude on Saturday, June 6, with the second game being played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On both days, the games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the game in Lexington cost $15, and tickets for the contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse range from $12 to $100.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!