Where Does 2027 Purdue Commit Isaiah Hill Rank in ESPN's New Top 100?

New 2027 Purdue commit Isaiah Hill continues to earn respect across the recruiting landscape. The latest rankings from ESPN have the future Boilermaker listed as a top-10 prospect in his class.

In the latest edition of the SCNext 100, Hill is ranked as the No. 10 player in the 2027 class. He has earned a five-star ranking and is currently the only prospect inside the top 10 to commit to a program.

Purdue landed a verbal pledge from the 7-footer out of Indianapolis on May 15. He is the highest-rated prospect ever to commit to the program in the recruiting ranking era.

The Pike High School star is ranked as the top player from Indiana by ever major recruiting network. He is fresh off a junior season in which he averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game for the Red Devils.

Pike's Isaiah Hill (30) is introduced as Plainfield took on Pike High School. | Gary Brockman-For Indy Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I [committed] to Purdue because, No. 1, it's a big-man school. It's a good big-man school," Hill said on the Club 520 podcast. "It's a good school for academics and education. They've got a good coaching staff as well.

"It was just a good school to go to for bigs and everything."

Hill was named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team and will be participating in All-Star Week. The Indiana Junior All-Stars will play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on Sunday, May 31. Hill and his team will then be in action against the Indiana All-Stars on Wednesday, June 3.

Another Purdue 2027 target is in the top 30

Wheeler Wildcats guard Kevin Savage III (2) shoots the ball. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, Hill is the only prospect committed to Purdue's 2027 recruiting class. But another priority target, point guard Kevin Savage, is also highly ranked in SCNext's 100.

Savage has been on Purdue's radar for quite some time and would be a great addition to the point guard room. He has not yet announced a commitment, but the Boilermakers seem to be firmly in the mix.

The 5-foot-11 point guard from Marietta, Ga., is ranked as the No. 28 player of the 2027 class, earning a four-star ranking.

On the weekend of May 15-17, Savage participated in a 3SSB event at Mishawaka Fieldhouse. With Matt Painter in attendance, the point guard put on an impressive show, averaging 24 points per game. He was considered one of the stars of the weekend.

Savage has generated a lot of interest, but if he commits to Purdue, Painter and his staff would have assembled one of the top classes in 2027, even with just two prospects.

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