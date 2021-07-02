Louisiana Wide Receiver Curtis Deville Jr. Commits to Purdue Football

Curtis Deville Jr. is the third Louisiana prospect to commit Purdue football's 2022 recruiting class. The three-star receiver is a top-50 player in his state.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Curtis Deville Jr., a three-star wide receiver from Iowa High School in Louisville, committed to Purdue football on Friday. He announced his pledge in a Twitter post below.

Deville, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass catcher, is a top-50 player in the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports. He is a three-sport athlete who also participates in basketball and track.

He had seven total offers and committed to Purdue over Florida State and Louisville, among others.

Deville placed third in the high jump at the 2021 Louisiana 3A state track and field meet and also ran the second leg of Iowa High School's 4x100-meter relay team.

He is the third Louisiana prospect to commit to the Boilermakers 2022 recruiting class so far. Deville joins University Lab athlete Roman Pitre and Warren Easton offensive lineman Malachi Preciado.

To watch Deville's high school highlights via Hudl, CLICK HERE.

