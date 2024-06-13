Purdue Basketball Offers 2025 Forward, Top-40 Prospect Nikolas Khamenia
One of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class has received an offer from Purdue. Nikolas Khamenia, a 6-foot-8 forward and a top-40 overall prospect, announced the news in a social media post.
Khamenia is ranked as the No. 38 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He has received nearly 20 offers, with some of college basketball's top programs expressing interest.
"Excited to announce that I have receive an offer from Purdue University!" Khamenia wrote in a social media post.
Khamenia has received offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, St. John's, Stanford, Tennessee and UCLA, among other programs.
The four-star forward recently played on Team USA in the U18 AmeriCup, helping lead the squad to another gold medal. He finished the event averaging 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game while logging 19.4 minutes per game.
Khamenia played alongside incoming Purdue freshman Daniel Jacobsen in the AmeriCup. The 7-foot-3 Boilermaker set a new Team USA record with 19 blocks in six games, breaking the previous high of 18, set by Myles Turner in 2014.
Purdue has offered nine players in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Matt Painter and his staff have also extended offers to five-star point guard Jalen Haralson, four-star guard Braylon Mullins, three-star guard Antione West Jr., three-star forward EJ Walker, four-star forward Niko Bundalo, four-star forward Trent Sisley, three-star forward Eric Reibe and four-star center Malachi Moreno.
The Boilermakers finished the 2023-24 season with a Big Ten regular season title and the program's first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969.
