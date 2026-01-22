Purdue Signee Luke Ertel Earns Prestigious National Midseason Honor

Future Purdue guard Luke Ertel continues to turn heads at the high school level. This week, the 2026 Boilermaker signee was named to the Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Midseason Team, along with 24 other players across the country.

The Naismith Trophy released its list of 25 players named to the midseason team on Thursday. Ertel is the only high school player from Indiana to receive a mention.

Presenting the @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year Midseason Team



Click the link below to learn more! pic.twitter.com/JJio9n7Bzm — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) January 22, 2026

Ertel has been one of the top players in Indiana this year, leading Mt. Vernon to a 13-2 record through its first 15 games. The future Boilermaker is putting up big numbers, averaging 25.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He is also shooting 47% from the field, 37% from three-point range and 85% from the charity stripe.

The Mt. Vernon guard is also among the best in Indiana in made three-pointers (48) and free throws (75) this season.

Ertel's mention to the Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Midseason Team comes just two days after leading Mt. Vernon to a comeback win over Avon on Tuesday. He scored 33 points and knocked down seven three-pointers to get a 64-52 victory in a midweek game.

Ertel signed his National Letter of Intent in November but had been committed to Purdue since the summer of 2024. He is one of the top candidates to win the Indiana Mr. Basketball award at the end of the high school season.

Ertel's climb to four-star status

Luke Ertel (12) at the free throw line as the Crown Point Bulldogs battled the Mt. Vernon Marauders. | Gary Brockman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Ertel verbally committed to Purdue, he was considered a three-star prospect and ranked in the 100s, per 247Sports. A lot has changed in less than two years, as he's now listed as one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class.

Ertel is currently ranked as the No. 41 player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He is considered the best player out of Indiana and the fourth-best point guard of the cycle.

After he officially signed with Purdue, coach Matt Painter had plenty of positive things to say about the Mt. Vernon guard.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a high school guy that we've taken with more intestinal fortitude. Just a determined player, tough, hard-nosed, gets after it, picks you up full court, birddogs the basketball," Painter said in November. "He's really improved his arsenal in terms of shooting the basketball. Not just catching and shooting, but getting to his pull-up, getting to bodies, bouncing off bodies, being able to make floaters and runners. He's put a lot of time into his game."

Mt. Vernon still has 10 games remaining in the regular season before the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament begins.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT ILLINOIS: No. 4 Purdue will host No. 11 Illinois at Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon. What do the Fighting Illini bring to the court and how can they cause problems? CLICK HERE