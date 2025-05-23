Purdue Basketball Offers 2027 Guard, Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year
Jaxson Davis, one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, has received an offer from Purdue. The rising high school junior was named the 2024-25 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore.
Davis is a 6-foot-1 guard out of Gurnee, Ill. This past season, he averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game. He led Warren Township to a 26-11 record, including a state championship game trip.
“Jaxson is the best pure point guard in the state. He impacts winning in every facet of the game: play creation, shot creation, and offensive initiation,"Joliet head coach Jeremy Kreiger told Gatorade. "He can score at all three levels with efficiency and passes on time and on target.”
247Sports has Davis currently ranked as the No. 68 player in the 2027 class and the No. 3 prospect out of Illinois. In addition to Purdue, the guard has also received offers from Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, DePaul, Arizona State, Eastern Illinois, and Western Illinois.
Davis is a left-handed guard with an excellent pull-up jump shot. He uses his dribble to create a space between himself and his defender. Davis can stop on a dime and make defenses pay with his mid-range shot, but he's also not afraid to drive to the basket.
When watching Davis, there are comparisons to current Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, who also has a consistent pull-up jumper. Davis is also capable of hitting shots from three-point range.
Davis would provide Purdue with an excellent ball-handler and passer. Although he's a dynamic scorer, he also has great court vision and creates open looks for his teammates.
Purdue coach Matt Painter has now offered five players in the 2027 class. In addition to Davis, the Boilermakers have also extended offers to guards Kevin Savage and Jason Gardner Jr., as well as centers Isaiah Hill and Darius Wabbington.
Jaxson Davis highlights
