NBA Boilers: Memphis Grizzlies Center Zach Edey Earns All-Rookie Accolades
Zach Edey is already adding to his collection of college basketball awards, but his latest accolade comes from the highest level. The former Purdue superstar was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team after a stellar first season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Tuesday, the NBA released its first- and second-team selections for the 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie Team. Edey was a first-team selection, along with current Grizzlies teammate Jaylen Wells.
Edey ended his rookie season in Memphis, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. The Grizzlies earned the No. 8 seed in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but were swept by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
At Purdue, Edey was a two-time National Player of the Year, guiding the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten titles and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024, the program's first visit since 1969.
Despite his success in college, some doubted Edey's game would translate to the NBA level. The Grizzlies selected the 7-foot-4 center with the ninth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and he's fit in nicely in Memphis.
"I think this one might mean a little more," Edey said in his exit interview when asked how he would feel about making the NBA All-Rookie team.
"There are a lot of people who get paid a lot of money who said a lot of things about me, how I was going to be in the NBA, and the type of future I was going to have. This obviously isn't the end of the journey, it's just step one of kind of showing them that I think some people overthought some things."
As much as he appreciated the individual accolades from the NBA, it's not Edey's primary focus entering the offseason. As he prepares for his second season at the professional level, the former Purdue standout wants to help his team win at an even higher level in the 2025-26 season.
"I have to work on a lot of things this offseason: My lateral quickness, my explosiveness, my athleticism in guarding the perimeter," Edey said. "I promise you I'll put my head down and work hard."
