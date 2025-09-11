Purdue Extends 2026 Offer to Top-50 Prospect
Purdue has shown interest in 6-foot-7 forward Ralph Scott, one of the top 50 players in the 2026 recruiting class. He announced on social media that he received an offer from the Boilermakers this week.
Scott is a Bermuda native who is playing prep basketball at IMG Academy in Florida. The 2026 prospect has received more than 15 offers during his recruitment.
"Blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Purdue University! Go Boilermakers!" Scott wrote on X. "All glory to God."
Per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Scott is ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He's also considered a top-10 player out of Florida.
Scott has received offers from prominent programs such as Syracuse, Tennessee, Houston, Texas A&M, Georgetown, LSU, Oregon, and Texas. He recently took a visit to Texas A&M and also has scheduled visits to Tennessee and Syracuse upcoming.
Purdue currently has two players committed to its 2026 recruiting class: 6-foot-1 in-state guard Luke Ertel, and 6-foot-6 shooting guard Jacob Webber, who comes from Nebraska.
Ralph Scott's game
Scott is a really skilled shooter and has good size at the wing. He's best when he can spot up, usually either catching and shooting or using a pump fake and a dribble to get by a defender so he can get to his pull-up jumper.
Scott does possess the ability to get to the rim off the bounce, but it's not the strength of his game right now. He could improve that element and become an even more dynamic player on the wing.
Defensively, Scott uses his length on the interior to block shots and disrupt passing lanes. He still needs work on that end of the floor, but he's more than capable of being a high-level defender because of his size and length.
Highlights of Ralph Scott
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SMITH'S RIDICULOUS STAT LINE: In just three seasons, Purdue guard Braden Smith has already accomplished something that no other Big Ten basketball player has done. CLICK HERE
PAIR OF BOILERS NAMED TO 'ALL-ROLLS-ROYCE' TEAM: College basketball guru Dick Vitale recently released his preseason "All-Rolls-Royce Team" for the 2025-26 season. Which Purdue players made the cut? CLICK HERE
BIG MAN DIANE RULES OUT PURDUE: Arafan Diane, the nation's top-ranked big man in the 2026 recruiting class, has eliminated Purdue from his list of options. He trimmed his list to five schools. CLICK HERE