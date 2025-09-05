Purdue No Longer Contender to Land Top Big Man in 2026 Class — What it Means
The nation's top-ranked center in the 2026 recruiting class will not be calling West Lafayette home. On Friday, seven-footer Arafan Diane trimmed his list of options down to five schools, but did not include the Boilermakers in the mix.
Diane included Arkansas, Houston, Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia in the list of five programs he's still considering for his commitment. One month ago, he had included Purdue in his top 12. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news.
Purdue's omission from Diane's top five doesn't mean Purdue will have to move forward without a big man in the 2026 class. This weekend, coach Matt Painter and his staff are hosting 7-footer Sinan Huan, a four-star prospect in the same class.
Over the summer, Huan played for China in the FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He was a monster at the rim, blocking 5.0 shots per game, which ranked first in the event. Current Boilermaker center Daniel Jacobsen averaged 1.9 blocks per game, which tied for second in the World Cup.
Huan is ranked as the No. 74 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He's also considered a top-10 center in his cycle.
With Diane cutting Purdue from his list of options, the Boilermakers could become a more enticing landing spot for Huan. The Boilermakers have offered six centers in the 2026 recruiting class.
Boilers recently landed guard Jacob Webber
It's been a busy week on the recruiting front for Purdue. Earlier this week, the Boilers landed a pledge from 6-foot-6 shooting guard Jacob Webber, a sharp-shooting prospect out of Kearney, Neb. He is transferring to La Lumiere in LaPorte, Ind., for his final season at the prep level.
Webber is one of the best shooters in the 2026 class and could be an excellent replacement for current three-point specialist Fletcher Loyer. He committed to the program shortly after taking a visit to West Lafayette.
Clearly, Webber was impressed with what Purdue had to offer following his visit. Could the same result be in store for Huan after he makes the visit to campus?
Huan will be at Purdue this weekend, as the Purdue football team hosts Southern Illinois for a night game at Ross-Ade Stadium. The atmosphere around campus should be buzzing, which should emulate the experience of the environment of a game day at Mackey Arena.
Currently, Purdue has two commitments in the 2026 class. Along with Webber, the Boilers have a pledge from 6-foot-1 guard Luke Ertel.
