Purdue Flips In-State Running Back, 3-Time 1,000-Yard Rusher

One of Indiana's most prolific running backs has flipped his commitment to Purdue. Izayveon Moore, a three-time 1,000-yard rusher at Lawrence North, announced his commitment to play for the Boilermakers on Sunday morning.

Moore was previously committed to play at Miami (Ohio) before flipping to Purdue on Sunday morning. His decision comes a week after taking an official visit to West Lafayette.

"After a lot of thought and a great conversation with my family, I've decided to change my commitment from Miami to Purdue University," Moore wrote on social media. "Big shout out to [the] Purdue coaching staff for making their place feel like home and letting me know everything I need to know about Purdue University and their program."

Lawrence North’s Izayveon Moore poses for a photo. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is the second in-state player to commit to play at Purdue, along with three-star linebacker Ethan Reyna.

Moore has produced at a high level since his freshman season at Lawrence North. This past season, he piled up a career-high 1,587 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. He also accounted for 244 yards and two additional scores on eight receptions in 10 games.

As a freshman in 2023, Moore burst onto the Indiana high school football scene by tallying 1,127 yards and nine touchdowns for Lawrence North. The following year, he rushed for 1,369 yards and 22 touchdowns for a team that finished with an 11-1 record and in the Class 6A regional round of the IHSAA Football Tournament.

247Sports lists the 5-foot-7, 175-pound running back as a three-star prospect and the No. 21 player from the state of Indiana.

Moore is Purdue's third commitment of the week

A Purdue Boilermakers helmet sits on the sidelines. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It's been a busy week on the recruiting front for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers. The pledge from Moore is the third for Purdue this week.

Purdue added a pair of defensive linemen to the 2027 recruiting class this past week, starting with three-star defensive end Owen Roberts. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher held multiple Big Ten offers, picking the Boilermakers over Illinois, Rutgers, Minnesota and Northwestern.

Roberts completed his junior season at York High School with 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Boilers also landed a verbal commitment from three-star defensive lineman Wesley Gover, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound product of Alabama. He held offers from 11 high-major programs, including North Carolina, Baylor, Arkansas, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Florida State.

During the 2025 season at Thompson High School, Gover was responsible for 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He is ranked as the No. 24 prospect out of Alabama and is currently the highest-ranked recruit committed to play for the Boilermakers.

Along with the good news on the recruiting front, Purdue also suffered a hit this weekend. The Boilers lost a commitment from three-star wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo. He was the first player in the 2027 recruiting class to verbally commit to Purdue.

The Boilermakers now have seven players committed in the 2027 recruiting class. Purdue currently ranks 17th in the Big Ten recruiting rankings.

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