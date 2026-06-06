Purdue Football Loses First Commitment of 2027 Recruiting Class
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Purdue's 2027 recruiting class has taken a hit. On Friday, the Boilermakers lost a commitment from three-star wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo. He announced his decision on social media on Friday.
"First, I want to thank Coach Ford, Coach Marshall and the entire Purdue staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Boilermaker," Crescenzo wrote on X. "After discussing things with my family and praying on my future, I have decided to decommit from Purdue."
Crescenzo was the first player in the 2027 class to announce his verbal pledge to Purdue, doing so in October 2025. He has received numerous offers on the recruiting front, and will now consider his other options, which include Oklahoma State, UCLA, Pitt, TCU, Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia, Florida State and others.
Purdue has been looking to add playmakers at the skill positions at the high school level. Crescenzo provided some of that for the Boilermakers, coming off a year in which he totaled 29 catches for 660 yards and seven touchdowns in six games at Bastrop High School.
Crescenzo's decommitment is a particularly big blow because Purdue has a thin recruiting class right now. The Boilers drop back down to just six verbal pledges in the 2027 class.
According to 247Sports, Purdue's 2027 recruiting class ranks 59th nationally.
Boilers down to two offensive commitments
With Crescenzo decommitting this weekend, Purdue now has just two offensive prospects committed in the cycle. The Boilermakers have pledges from three-star quarterback Jackie Ryder and three-star running back Amon Bradford.
It's still relatively early in the recruiting process for the 2027 class, but Barry Odom and his staff have some work to do on this front.
Typically, the summer months are filled with commitments. There's still plenty of time for the Boilermakers to construct a solid 2027 class, but they haven't had that influx of pledges just yet. Is that something that's coming down the pipe in the near future?
Odom has spoken frequently about building the program through high school recruiting and supplementing with the transfer portal. However, it appears that the program going two consecutive seasons without a Big Ten win may be hindering things on the recruiting front, at least right now.
Recruiting is a non-stop business, though, and things can change at any moment.
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin