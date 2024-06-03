Purdue Lands Verbal Pledge From 2025 In-State Running Back
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class added a new pledge over the weekend. Three-star running back and in-state product Jaron Thomas announced his commitment to the Boilermakers Sunday night.
A native of Elkhart, Ind., Thomas is a three-star member of the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound ball carrier attends Concorn Community High School and is listed as a top-100 running back in the class, per 247Sports.
Thomas made his announcement official with a social media post Sunday night. He becomes the sixth player of the 2025 cycle to verbally commit to coach Ryan Walters and the Boilers.
"Blessed! I want to thank my parents for allowing me to chase my dream and make the best decision I can that is best for me," he wrote. "Huge thank you to everyone that has coached me to this point, none of this would be possible without Concord Football and its support. Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who have kept my head on right when things were hard. I want to give a personal thanks to (Concord) Coach (Craig) Koehler, who has worked endlessly to give me the opportunities that were presented to me to make this happen.
"After deep talk and consideration with family and close ones, I am proud to announce that I will be committng to Purdue University!!"
Thomas had a monster season at Concord as a junior during the 2023 season. He rushed for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns on 138 carries. He was also responsible for 79 kickoff return yards and 37 receiving yards.
But Thomas wasn't just limited to one side of the football. The versatile junior also played defense, where he proved to be a force. He racked up 77 tackles, including five for loss.
Concord finished the 2023 season with a 6-5 record. The Minutemen defeated South Bend Adams in sectional play before falling to Mishawaka in the following round.
You can see some of Thomas' high school highlights on Hudl.
Per 247Sports, Thomas held a total of six offers. He picked Purdue over Army, Ball State, Navy, Southern Illinois and Western Michigan.
