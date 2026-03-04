Purdue vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The Purdue Boilermakers have hit a slump at the worst possible time, going 1-3 in their last four games. They're now desperate to find their form before the Big Ten Tournament, and the good news is they have a great chance to do that on Wednesday night when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

Northwestern, while still sitting at just 5-13 on the season, has racked up three straight wins heading into tonight, which will at least improve its seeding for the upcoming conference tournament. Can they get another upset win tonight?

Purdue vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue -10.5 (-110)

Northwestern +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Purdue -600

Northwestern +430

Total

OVER 146.5 (-110)

UNDER 146.5 (-110)

Purdue vs. Northwestern How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Purdue Record: 22-7 (12-6 in Big Ten)

Northwestern Record: 13-16 (5-13 in Big Ten)

Purdue vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Purdue is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Purdue's last six games

The UNDER is 9-4 in Northwestern's last 13 games

Northwestern is 2-7 ATS in its last nine home games

Purdue vs. Northwestern Key Player to Watch

Braden Smith, G - Purdue Boilermakers

If any play can yank Purdue out of the slump that it's in, it's Braden Smith. He's one of the best guards in the country, and he's leading the team in points per game 915.0), assists per game (8.7), and steals per game (1.9). He should be able to dominate this Northwestern defense, so it's on him to step up in a big way and force the Boilermakers into some good form.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick

I do believe that Purdue is going to snap its losing streak with a win tonight, but I think this spread is too big for the Boilermakers to cover.

Northwestern has been better than its record for a while, and the Wildcats have proven that over their last three games. They're now 189th in effective field goal percentage and 178th in defensive efficiency. While those numbers certainly aren't good, they aren't terrible either, and there's not one area where they're amongst the worst in the country.

Despite being considered an elite team, Purdue has some defensive issues, most notably on the perimeter. The Boilermakers allow teams to shoot 33.2% from beyond the arc, which will prove to be an issue against a three-point shooting Northwestern team tonight.

Give me the points with the Wildcats.

Pick: Northwestern +10.5 (-110)

