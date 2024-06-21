Purdue Makes Final 5 for 4-Star Forward, In-State Prospect Trent Sisley
Purdue has made the cut for four-star forward and in-state prospect Trent Sisley. The 6-foot-7 forward is ranked as the No. 6 player from Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class.
Friday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Sisley narrowed down his list of schools to just five: Purdue, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and Notre Dame. He had received nearly a dozen offers on the recruiting front.
Sisley is a Lincoln City, Ind. native, attending Heritage Hills High School.
During the 2023-24 season at Heritage Hills, Sisley averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. He's shooting 61% from the floor for his career, including 38% from behind the 3-point line.
In his first three high school seasons, Sisley has stuffed the stat sheet. He's scored 1,715 career points, collected 751 rebounds and dished out 214 assists. He also has over 100 blocks and 100 steals.
Sisley was a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star Team this past year. He shared the court with four-star guard Braylon Mullins (Greenfield-Central), who Purdue has also offered in the 2025 class.
247Sports ranks Sisley as a top-75 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He has an official visit scheduled at Purdue for Sept. 6.
