4-Star Guard Braylon Mullins Taking Unofficial Visit to Purdue
One of the top high school prospects from the state of Indiana will be taking an unofficial visit to Purdue this summer. Four-star guard Braylon Mullins has added a stop in West Lafayette among his six scheduled visits.
Mullins, a native of Greenfield, Ind. (Greenfield-Central), will be taking an unofficial visit to Purdue on Wednesday, June 26. He will also make unofficial visits to Kentucky on June 24 and Ohio State on June 27.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has also set dates for official visits to Michigan (Sept. 7), Indiana (Sept. 21) and Tennessee (Oct. 19).
Mullins' visit to Purdue comes a month after he received an offer from coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. The 2025 in-state prospect is ranked as the No. 24 overall player in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.
"After a great conversation with (Coach Painter) I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from (Purdue)!!" Mullins wrote on X back in May. "Thank you for the opportunity!"
Mullins had an outstanding junior season at the high school level. The 6-foot-5 guard from Greenfield, Ind. averaged 25 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Mullins also shot 56% from the floor and 43% from 3-point range during the 2023-24 season.
Greenfield-Central made it through the regular season with a perfect 22-0 record. The Cougars reached the finals of Sectional 9 (Class 4A) before suffering their only loss of the year, a 60-48 defeat at the hands of New Palestine.
Mullins has been a huge part of Greenfield-Central's success over the last three seasons. The Cougars have amassed a 60-11 record during that time. In his first three years, the guard has scored 1,271 points, collected 351 rebounds, recorded 178 steals and dished out 171 assists.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE SCHEDULES EXHIBITION VS. CREIGHTON: The Purdue basketball team has reportedly scheduled a charity exhibition game against Creighton for October 2024. The Bluejays finished last season with a 25-10 record and reached the Sweet 16. CLICK HERE
ZACH EDEY MOCK DRAFT PROJECTION: The 2024 NBA Draft is creeping closer. Former Purdue star Zach Edey is a projected first-round pick, but will he be a lottery selection? Here's where ESPN's latest mock draft expects the 7-foot-4 center to land come Draft Day. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VETERANS FOCUSED ON HELPING FRESHMEN: Fresh off a run to the National Championship Game in 2024, Purdue's veterans are determined to make another strong run this coming season. How can they make that happen? Getting the highly-touted freshman class up to speed. CLICK HERE