Matt Painter Opens Up on Kanon Catchings' Decommitment from Purdue
Matt Painter didn't really sugarcoat the situation that unfolded when four-star forward Kanon Catchings requested to be released from his scholarship. The longtime Purdue coach said the incoming freshman was concerned about his role before stepping foot on campus.
In early June, Catchings asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent, a request Painter granted. On Thursday, Painter was asked about the situation.
In true Painter fashion, he explained how the whole thing unfolded.
"I want people to want to be here. He asked out of his letter and we granted it, so it's not that big of a deal," Painter said. "If something happened, it would be one thing, but nothing happened. It's just one of those deals where, he was concerned about his role and just wanted out of his letter. Went back the next day and said everything was good, and was just like, nah, probably better if we just part ways. You're questioning things before things start.
"I think every freshman coming in has those uncertain thoughts. But you compete and earn your way into a role. I can't anoint a role to somebody out of thin air. Zach Edey didn't have a role. Fletcher Loyer didn't have a role. They came in here and they earned what they got. That's the way it is."
Because Catchings' decision to decommit from Purdue was so late, the four-star forward had limited options. He ultimately committed to BYU.
Although it was late notice, Painter doesn't have any hard feelings for Catchings. He hope things go well for the top-40 prospect at BYU.
"We wish him good luck and hope everything works for him."
