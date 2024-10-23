Purdue Makes Final Four for 2025 4-Star Power Forward, Top 50 Overall Prospect
One of the top recruits in the 2025 class has included Purdue in his top-four schools. Sebastian Williams-Adams, a four-star talent and top-50 overall prospect, is seriously considering committing to Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.
Wlliams-Adams, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Houston, Texas, talked with On3's Joe Tipton regarding his list of finalists. Along with Purdue, the 2025 prospect is considering Auburn, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.
Williams-Adams has taken official visits to each of the four schools. His visit to Purdue was on Sept. 20.
Through the first three years at the high school level, Williams-Adams has proven to be a versatile player with a tremendous skill set. Last season at St. John's High School, he averaged a double-double with 21.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He also averaged 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.
Williams-Adams shot 51% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range and 66% from the free throw line.
Over three seasons, Williams-Adams has scored 1,367 points, collected 591 rebounds, dished out 231 assists and recorded 104 blocks and 102 steals. Essentially, he's been a do-it-all player at the high school level.
"Williams-Adams is evolving into a highly versatile four-man who specializes in getting downhill as a face-up driver and then guarding multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor. The missing link right now is a reliable jumper to space the floor consistently," wrote 247Sports scout Adam Finkelstein.
Per 247Sports, Williams-Adams ranks as the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He's also considered the No. 10 power forward.
Purdue currently has one player committed in the 2025 class, three-star guard Antione West Jr.
Sebastian Williams-Adams highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINTER RANKED TOP-5 COACH: A college basketball website has ranked Purdue's Matt Painter as one of the top-five coaches in the sport as the 2024-25 season approaches. CLICK HERE
GEARLDS TALKS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION: Katie Gearlds was part of the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The former basketball star and current coach said it's a "surreal" feeling. CLICK HERE
WHAT MATT PAINTER SAID AFTER FAN DAY: Purdue coach Matt Painter spoke with reporters following the Fan Day scrimmage at Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon. CLICK HERE
KEADY ATTENDS PURDUE VOLLEYBALL MATCH: Gene Keady was part of an historic event on Saturday, enjoying Purdue volleyball's record-breaking night against Indiana at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE