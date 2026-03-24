Purdue Signee Luke Ertel Comments on Boilers' Run to Sweet 16

Luke Ertel has a pretty full plate this week. The 6-foot-1 guard is headed to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this weekend for the Class 4A State Championship Game against Crown Point. That's where all of his attention has been focused. But the future Boilermaker has also kept an eye on Purdue's run to the Sweet 16.

Purdue will play Texas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, getting to the second weekend after wins over Queens and Miami last week in St. Louis. Although Ertel had a busy weekend himself playing in two semi-state contests, he was able to see the Boilers in action.

Ertel was excited to see his future squad continue its run in March Madness, and has been impressed by the play of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

"I've watched every game pretty much. Seeing those guys, that senior group play is just awesome," Ertel told Andrew Chernoff of WISH-TV. "Seeing Braden, seeing Fletch, the way they're competing right now, the way they won the Big Ten championship. Now they're back in the Sweet 16. I'm just excited to get to see that right and then for me to get there."

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Ertel is a four-star member of Purdue's 2026 recruiting class. He's considered to be the top prospect out of Indiana.

Ertel's big semi-state weekend

Mt. Vernon Marauders Luke Ertel (12) cuts a piece of the net. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Purdue was punching its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the third time in three years, Ertel was putting up big numbers of his own during the semi-state round of the IHSAA Boys' Basketball Tournament.

Ertel led Mt. Vernon to a 66-46 win over Decatur Central in the first game, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. In te semi-state final, the Marauders pulled out a 77-69 victory over New Albany to advance to the state championship.

Ertel recorded a triple-double in that contest, going off for 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It marks the first time Mt. Vernon will play for a state title.

Additionally, Ertel received some individual accolades over the weekend. The future Boilermaker was named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 24.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Marauders, leading them to a 27-3 record and a state championship appearance.

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