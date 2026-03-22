Purdue Signee Goes Off, Posts Triple-Double To Clinch State Championship Spot

Before Luke Ertel arrives at Purdue, there's still one more thing left for him to accomplish. The Mt. Vernon star wants to win a state championship, something he's now one victory away from doing as a senior.

Mt. Vernon played two games in the semi-state round on Saturday at New Castle High School. The Marauders began the day with a 66-46 victory over Decatur Central to advance to the night game. Ertel got his day off to a hot start, finishing that game with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

4⭐ Luke Ertel WENT OFF this morning to lead Mt. Vernon (IN) into the Class 4A Final Four in Indiana 🔥



Purdue signee finished w/ 24 PTS I 10 REBS I 5 ASTS 🚂 pic.twitter.com/zauEyqkJAk — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) March 21, 2026

With only one win away from leading his team to its first state title appearance, Ertel put together an outstanding performance in Mt. Vernon's night game against New Albany.

The future Boilermaker posted a triple-double in Mt. Vernon's second game, finishing the contest with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. By halftime, he had nearly secured the triple-double, scoring nine points, dishing out 10 assists and collecting eight rebounds.

Mt. Vernon defeated New Albany 77-69 to advance to the state championship.

Across two games on Saturday, Ertel accounted for 46 points, 21 rebounds and 15 assists. It was an impressive showing for the 6-foot-1 point guard, who will head to West Lafayette this summer.

The Marauders will play Crown Point and Gainbridge Fieldhhouse on Saturday, March 28. Tipoff is set for approximately 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ertel named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

Mount Vernon’s Luke Ertel poses for a photo. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a big weekend for Ertel, who also received Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The Mt. Vernon guard received this honor prior to Saturday's performances in two semi-state games.

Ertel entered those matchups averaging 24.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He has undoubtedly been one of the state's top players this season and is a strong candidate to win Indiana's Mr. Basketball award.

“Luke can turn a game’s momentum whether as a scorer, shooter or facilitator. His basketball IQ and gritty toughness consistently shine through, no matter the environment," said Matt McKay, founder and CEO of Pro Insight.

The four-star point guard has enjoyed an incredible career at the high school level. He has a chance to end his time at Mt. Vernon with a state championship to add to his list of accomplishments.

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