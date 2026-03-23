Basketball Legend Coach K Praises Purdue's Success in Big Ten, NCAA Tournaments

For a third straight season, Purdue is headed to the Sweet 16. Do the Boilermakers have a chance to make it to the Final Four and win a national championship? Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) believes there's a legitimate opportunity for Matt Painter and his team to hoist the trophy in Indianapolis.

With wins over Queens and Miami in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Purdue has now won six straight games — four games on the way to a Big Ten Tournament title and two more in March Madness.

Joining the Pat McAfee Show on Monday to talk about the tournament, Krzyzewski said he's not sure if there's a "favorite" to win it all, but that he's been impressed with the job Purdue has done over the last two weeks.

"I don't know if there's a clear-cut favorite right now," Krzyzewski said. "Purdue — Matt Painter has done an amazing job, and his three seniors have done an incredible job. They're old, and they're playing, I think, their best basketball."

To Coach K's point, the senior trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn has been outstanding for Purdue in the first two NCAA Tournament games. Combined, those three are averaging 60 of the Boilermakers' 91.5 points per game through the first weekend of March Madness.

Smith also averaged eight assists per game, Kaufman-Renn pulled down nine rebounds per contest and Loyer shot 66.7% from three over the weekend.

The Boilermakers head to San Jose for a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 11 Texas. The way Purdue has been playing over the last two weeks, it should have plenty of confidence.

Where does Purdue rank among Sweet 16 teams?

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrates a basket. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Purdue might be playing its best basketball of the season, but it is still considered to be in the middle of the pack when it comes to the teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN.

Following the conclusion of the first two rounds of March Madness, ESPN's Myron Medcalf re-ranked the 16 teams that remain in the tournament. He has Purdue listed at No. 7. Here's who he has ahead of the Boilers:

Arizona Wildcats Michigan Wolverines Duke Blue Devils Houston Cougars Illinois Fighting Illini Iowa State Cyclones

Purdue will play Texas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in San Jose. ESPN has Texas ranked as the worst team remaining in the March Madness field. If the Boilers are to advance, they would play either Arizona or Arkansas in the Elite Eight.

Medcalf has the Razorbacks ranked No. 11.

Purdue played three teams ranked in front of it, posting a 1-3 record against Michigan (1-1), Illinois (0-1) and Iowa State (0-1). But the Boilers are playing at a high level right now and are capable of beating anyone they may face for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament.

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