Where On3 Ranks Purdue Commit Luke Ertel in Latest 2026 Recruiting Rankings
Future Purdue guard Luke Ertel is on the rise in On3's updated recruiting rankings for the 2026 class. The Mt. Vernon High School standout is now listed just outside the top 100 after a strong junior high school season and continued success on the AAU front.
In the updated rankings released this week, Ertel climbed up to No. 101 in On3's overall rankings for the 2026 class. He had previously been ranked as the No. 123 player in the class by the recruiting website. The "industry rankings" still have the future Boilermaker listed at No. 137.
Ertel's rise in the recruiting rankings was well timed. It came after he exploded in the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game, coming up one rebound shy of a triple-double. He finished the contest with 36 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and three steals.
Ertel is coming off a season at Mt. Vernon in which he averaged 22.7 points, 4.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He also shot 51% from the floor and 45% from three-point range. The Marauders ended the 2024-25 campaign with a 21-6 record and reached the semi-state round of the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament.
Purdue coach Matt Painter has made it very clear that he doesn't care about recruiting rankings. Throughout his time in West Lafayette, he's regularly turned under-recruited prospects into high-quality contributors for one of the nation's top programs. So, Ertel's rise on the recruiting boards probably doesn't mean much to him.
But the jump in the rankings is a credit to Ertel and his game over the past year. As he continues to gain more attention, the Indiana native and Purdue commit will likely see his status rise in the future.
Currently, Ertel is the only player committed in Purdue's 2026 recruiting class.
