Future Purdue Basketball Guard Luke Ertel Goes Off in Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game
Future Purdue guard Luke Ertel put on quite a show at Charlestown High School (Ind.) on Sunday. The Mt. Vernon guard and 2026 recruit ended the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star game nearly posting a triple-double in a 119-108 victory.
Ertel, who committed to play at Purdue in the summer of 2024, finished Sunday's game with an incredible stat line, scoring 36 points, dishing out 13 assists, and grabbing nine rebounds. His effort fueled an 11-point win for the Indiana Junior All-Stars.
The rising high school senior connected on 13-of-24 shots from the floor, including six-of-14 from behind the three-point line. On the defensive end, Ertel was also responsible for three steals.
A 6-foot-1 guard out of Fortville, Ind., Ertel has exploded over the last year. He showed off his tremendous skill during his junior season, as well as on the AAU front. During the 2024-25 campaign at Mt. Vernon, he averaged 22.7 points, 4.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He also shot 51% from the floor and 45% from three-point range.
Ertel was a member of a Mt. Vernon team that finished the season with a 21-6 record, reaching the semi-state round of the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament.
According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Ertel is a four-star member of the 2026 recruiting class and ranks as the No. 111 overall talent in the class. He's also currently listed as the No. 2 prospect out of Indiana.
Sunday's Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game was the first of a two-game series. The second is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, and will be held at Greenfield-Central High School.
