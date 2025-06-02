Purdue Basketball: Welcome Back, Senior Guard Braden Smith
Throughout the offseason, Purdue Boilermakers on SI will highlight members of the 2025-26 Purdue men's basketball roster as part of a "Welcome Back/Welcome Aboard" series. This series will focus on recaps from the 2024-25 campaign and look ahead to the upcoming season.
Today's featured player is senior guard Braden Smith, who was the Big Ten Player of the Year, the Bob Cousy Award winner, and became Purdue's all-time assist leader during the 2024-25 season.
Braden Smith's 2024-25 season
Is it possible to receive Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year accolades and still overachieve? That's certainly how Smith's 2024-25 season felt. Even those with sky-high expectations for the junior guard walked away impressed.
Smith was brilliant all season long for Purdue, but flourished in a stretch from Dec. 29 through Feb. 7. It started with an 83-64 win over Toledo, when the junior guard scored 34 points, dished out 12 assists, grabbed four rebounds, and had three steals. It kickstarted an 11-1 stretch for the Boilermakers.
Smith put together plenty of tremendous performances throughout his junior season, but he might have saved his best outing for last. In Purdue's Sweet 16 game against top-seeded Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the junior guard had seven points, three rebounds, and 15 assists. By the stat line, it may not look that impressive, but those numbers don't do his performance justice.
Purdue made 11 field goals in the second half against Houston, and Smith was responsible for 11 assists. It was a remarkable feat, especially since he was dealing with double-teams and a hounding Houston defense all game long. But it wasn't quite enough, as the Boilers fell 62-60 to the Cougars.
Smith had proven to be a skilled point guard in his first two seasons in West Lafayette, but he took that to another level this past season. It leaves many of us wondering what he's capable of accomplishing during his senior campaign.
Best point guard in college basketball
Smith's trophy room is getting overloaded with hardware after his junior season. He piled up the accolades after averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game, receiving Big Ten Player of the Year, first-team All-Big Ten, and first-team All-American honors. He was also the winner of the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the best point guard in college basketball.
The only award Smith didn't win was the Naismith National Player of the Year, though he was one of four finalists for the honor.
Those accolades reinforced the point that coach Matt Painter hammered home several times throughout the season: Braden Smith is the best point guard in college basketball.
“There were two different point guard camps last year where they invited 15 or 16 point guards in the country coming into college, and who have been in college," Painter said in February. "I couldn't get Braden Smith in there in either one of those. I'm not saying Braden Smith is one of the top 15 point guards in the country. I'm saying he's the best point guard in the country. He's one of the best passers ever and has a chance to be the best passer ever.”
Painter is correct — not that it's shocking. Following his junior campaign, Smith sits at 758 career assists. The record is owned by Duke's Bobby Hurley, who dished out 1,076 in his career with the Blue Devils. There's a path for the Purdue point guard to overtake that total by the time his senior year concludes.
Wouldn't that be a remarkable way to end a sensational career?
Smith solidifies his legacy in Purdue basketball history
Smith secured his spot in Purdue basketball lore last season, hitting multiple individual milestones. First, he eclipsed the 1,000-point total for his career, followed by grabbing his 500th rebound with the Boilermakers. Then, in a Feb. 28 game against UCLA, Smith became Purdue's all-time leading assist man, breaking Bruce Parkinson's record of 690 assists.
After the game, Smith was certainly knowledgeable about the significance of the record he had just broken, but was reluctant to take all the credit. He wanted to make sure his teammates received proper praise, as well.
"It's obviously an honor, but at the end of the day, I'm surrounded by such great players and it makes my job so much easier," Smith said after the UCLA game. "I just thank them and thank all the people that I've played with because I wouldn't be here without them. Guys that can't shoot the ball, obviously I'm not going to get those assists. They continue to put work in every single day.
"Like I said, it makes my job so much easier. So, I just want to thank all of my teammates."
Parkinson's record is one that has stood for more than 50 years. Smith broke it in under three years and has a chance to pile up an even greater total in his senior season.
"For him to be able to do it in his junior year is big," Painter said in February. "The fact that he's put himself in elite company and he hasn't finished his junior year yet is pretty impressive."
Looking ahead to 2025-26
Expectations are going to be extremely high for both Smith and Purdue for the 2025-26 season. The Boilermakers are projected to be a Final Four team and one of the favorites to win the national championship. Smith will be the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year again, and will likely be one of the candidates for Preseason National Player of the Year.
Through the first three years of his career, Smith has handled the pressure beautifully, improving each season during his time in West Lafayette. While expectations are through the roof, the senior guard is an ultimate competitor and will undoubtedly meet the challenge.
Last year, Painter had to push Smith to search for his shot a little more frequently. As effective as he is as a passer, the Boilermakers also need the point guard to be aggressive and find scoring opportunities. Smith's primary instincts come as a distributor, but he can also be a lethal weapon when shooting the basketball.
It sounds crazy for a guy who averaged 15.8 points per game last season, but that was one the area he needed to improve. He stays aggressive, it will continue to benefit Purdue on the offensive end.
Smith could be in store for a monster year, one of Zach Edey caliber. He has the potential to win the Big Ten Player of the Year award for a second straight year and could win the National Player of the Year, which would be the third time for Purdue in the last four seasons. The senior also has an opportunity to leave West Lafayette as college basketball's all-time leading assist man.
More than anything, though, Smith wants to add another Big Ten title to Purdue's collection and bring a national championship back to West Lafayette.
"Running it back one last time," Smith wrote when announcing his return for the 2025-26 season. "Purdue has given me everything: Memories, challenges, growth, and a family. There's still more to prove, more to accomplish, and more moments to create with my brothers. Much love to my guys and Boiler Nation. Let's make this next year unforgettable."
Braden Smith 2024-25 stats & highlights
Stats
- 15.8 points per game
- 8.7 assists per game
- 4.5 rebounds per game
- 42.8% FG
- 38.1% 3-pt FG
- 83.3% FT
Highlights
More from the 'Welcome Back/Welcome Aboard' series
- Welcome Back, senior guard Fletcher Loyer — CLICK HERE
- Welcome Back, sophomore guard CJ Cox — CLICK HERE
- Welcome back, freshman center Daniel Jacobsen — CLICK HERE
- Welcome back, senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn — CLICK HERE
- Welcome back, sophomore guard Gicarri Harris — CLICK HERE