Why Does ESPN Continue to Dismiss Purdue in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings?

Usually, when a program has had consistent success as Purdue has enjoyed, it receives the benefit of the doubt in the preseason polls. Right now, that's not the case for Matt Painter's Boilermakers, at least in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

This week, ESPN provided an updated version of its "way-too-early" rankings for the upcoming season. Purdue was omitted from the top 25 and was instead listed as one of the "next five" teams.

It's easy to understand why Purdue is on the outside looking in, considering what the program lost from last year. The Boilermakers are losing four starters and three veterans in Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn. They're also without starting center Oscar Cluff.

Purdue is losing more than 60% of its offensive production from last year's team that finished 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the Elite Eight.

However, Matt Painter has gotten to the point in his career where he has proven that his program doesn't rebuild, it reloads. Regardless of who has departed from West Lafayette, Purdue always factors into the Big Ten race and has consistently been a Sweet 16 team in the NCAA Tournament.

Shouldn't that account for something, even if it puts the Boilermakers between 20th and 25th in the preseason rankings?

Purdue is a consistent winner

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps I'm too close to it, but the primary reason why I believe Purdue deserves a mention in ESPN's way-too-early rankings is because of the consistency the program has had over the past decade.

The Boilermakers have made the NCAA Tournament in 11 consecutive seasons and have earned a top-four seed in each of the last nine March Madness fields. That's the longest active streak in the nation.

Since the 2016-17 season, Purdue has won four Big Ten regular season championships and a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles. The Boilers have reached the Sweet 16 seven times and have played in a National Championship Game.

Purdue has hit at least 26 wins seven times and has had three 30-win seasons, including the 2025-26 squad.

It's tough to win with that type of consistency in college basketball.

Many unknowns with 2026-27 squad

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue won in the retention department again this offseason, bringing back 10 players from last year's roster. The Boilermakers lost only Aaron Fine to the NCAA transfer portal following last season.

So, you'd think there would be a lot of knowns with the Boilers entering this season. But there are more questions than answers right now.

C.J. Cox is the only returning starter and is likely to take on a much bigger role on both ends of the floor. Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, Jack Benter, Raleigh Burgess and Omer Mayer have all played, but how will they fit into the rotation? What kind of impact will redshirt freshman Antione West Jr. make?

On the newcomer side, how many of Purdue's four incoming freshmen — Luke Ertel, Sinan Huan, Rivers Knight and Jacob Webber — will factor into the mix? Is Princeton transfer Caden Pierce back to his 2023-24 self after missing last season?

Yes, there are a lot of questions Purdue must answer this offseason and into the 2026-27 campaign. But this isn't a new spot for the Boilers.

Maybe the omission from ESPN's way-too-early rankings will serve as additional motivation for Purdue to prove everybody wrong again.

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