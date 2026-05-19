Two Boilermakers Named All-Americans by Softball America

A pair of Boilermakers earned All-American honors from Softball America this week. Junior outfielder Moriah Polar was a second-team selection, and freshman middle infielder Anna Moore was named to the Freshman All-American squad.

Polar had one of the best seasons at the plate in college softball this year. When Purdue's season ended in the Big Ten Tournament, the outfielder had an NCAA-leading 101 hits and posted a .555 hitting percentage, the best average in the country. She also led the conference with 31 stolen bases on the year.

Additionally, Polar accounted for 47 RBI and totaled 21 extra-base hits, including four home runs. Defensively, the outfielder had 91 putouts and two assists on 94 total chances. She had just one error for the season.

Moore was a freshman power hitter for the Boilermakers, breaking the program's home run record for rookies. In her debut season, Moore accounted for 14 homers and 61 RBI while hitting .393. She also finished the year with a .927 fielding percentage, accounting for 70 putouts and 57 assists for the Boilermakers.

Purdue concluded the year with a 34-20 overall record and an 11-13 mark in Big Ten play. If the Boilermakers retain their key players from the 2026 season, expectations will be high in West Lafayette for the 2027 squad.

One Boiler enters the transfer portal

Following Purdue's 2026 season, at least one player decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Redshirt junior Emma Bailey announced that she would be leaving the program with one season of eligibility remaining.

Bailey was a pitcher for the Boilermakers for the past four seasons, appearing in 26 total games over the past three seasons. She did not appear in a contest during the 2022-23 campaign as a true freshman.

"After 4 years at Purdue, I have entered the portal as a graduate transfer," she wrote on X. "I am so thankful to have been a Boilermaker and am looking forward to what’s ahead in my softball journey."

After 4 years at Purdue, I have entered the portal as a graduate transfer. I am so thankful to have been a Boilermaker and am looking forward to what’s ahead in my softball journey.



5’11” RHP

Graduate Transfer



✉️: emmacbailey.2022@gmail.com

@softballportal pic.twitter.com/mHumbjIsvj — Emma Bailey (@EmmaBailey2022) May 12, 2026

Bailey made seven appearances for the Boilers this past season, making two starts. She pitched 7.1 innings, allowed eight hits and struck out two batters.

In her career at Purdue, Bailey posted a 4-4 record and started in nine games. She accounted for 12 strikeouts for the Boilermakers.

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