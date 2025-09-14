No. 14 Purdue Volleyball Completes Perfect Week With Victory Over No. 10 SMU
Purdue's volleyball team is on a roll. The 14th-ranked Boilermakers took down No. 10 SMU 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-18) to improve to 7-1 on the season.
The Boilers got major production from Grace Heaney and Kenna Wollard in Sunday's win over SMU. Heaney led the way with 19 kills, 12 digs, four blocks, and a service ace. Wollard was also impressive, ending the match with 14 kills.
Purdue dropped the first set 23-25 to SMU, putting them behind the 8-ball early. But Dave Shondell's team responded quickly, taking down the Mustangs 25-22 in a hard-fought second set.
The third set seemed to be the turning point of the match. SMU had two set points, but Purdue was able to fight off the Mustangs and took the third set 27-25. The Boilermakers were dominant in the fourth set, winning 25-18 to take the match.
Junior setter Taylor Anderson ended the match with 45 assists, five digs, four kills, and two blocks. Sophomore libero Ryan McAleer led the squad with 18 digs.
Purdue also got solid production from Lindsey Miller, Akasha Anderson, and Dior Charles. Miller and Akasha both had seven kills and Charles had six kills and a team-high five blocks.
With the win over SMU, Purdue now has wins over two ranked opponents this season. The Boilermakers also defeated No. 15 Kansas in the Stacey Clark Classic at Holloway Gymnasium.
Purdue goes 3-0 for the week
In addition to Sunday's massive win over No. 11 SMU, Purdue also posted wins over Butler and Houston earlier in the week.
The Boilermakers swept Butler 3-0 at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Tuesday. It was a family affair for Shondell, as his son, Kyle Shondell, is the head coach at Butler.
Following the win over the Bulldogs, the Boilermakers made their way down to Lexington for a pair of matches against Houston and SMU. Purdue swept Houston 3-0 on Saturday before securing the win over SMU on Sunday.
It's been an impressive start to the season for the Boilermakers, who lost a number of key players from last year's roster to graduation or the transfer portal. But Shondell and his staff have put together a talented roster, one that continues to improve as the season progresses.
Purdue returns to action on Friday, Sept. 19, traveling to Muncie for a matchup with Ball State at Worthen Arena. That match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and it will air on ESPN-Plus.
