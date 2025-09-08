AVCA Releases Latest Top 25 — Purdue Gets Boost in Rankings After 2-1 Week
After posting a 2-1 record in the Stacey Clark Classic last week, Purdue's volleyball team moved up three spots in the AVCA/TARAFLEX rankings. The Boilermakers have climbed up to No. 14 in the latest poll.
The Boilermakers dropped their first match of the 2025 season, falling to (now No. 21) Georgia Tech in four sets. It was a disappointing result for Purdue, but it followed it up with back-to-back five-set victories over Bowling Green and (now No. 17) Kansas.
With the 2-1 record last week, Purdue improved to 4-1 on the season. The Boilers now have victories over USF, Tennessee, Bowling Green, and Kansas.
Last week, Purdue was ranked No. 17 in the AVCA poll.
AVCA/TARAFLEX Top 25 (Sept. 8, 2025)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0)
- Texas Longhorns (4-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (4-0)
- Stanford Cardinal (3-2)
- Wisconsin Badgers (3-1)
- Pitt Panthers (4-2)
- Texas A&M Aggies (5-0)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1)
- SMU Mustangs (5-0)
- Florida Gators (4-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (3-3)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1)
- Purdue Boilermakers (4-1)
- TCU Horned Frogs (3-1)
- USC Trojans (5-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (3-4)
- Creighton Bluejays (3-3)
- BYU Cougars (6-0)
- Baylor Bears (5-1)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1)
- Utah Utes (4-1)
- Missouri Tigers (3-1)
- UCLA Bruins (1-3)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0)
Purdue's next match
The Boilermakers have a special match coming up next. On Tuesday, Sept. 9, Purdue travels to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a showdown with Butler. Yes, it's an in-state clash at an historic venue, but that's not makes this meeting unique.
Purdue head coach Dave Shondell will be facing off against his son, Kyle Shondell, who is the head coach at Butler. It should be an incredibly fun environment at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Purdue and Butler played an exhibition match in the fall, but Dave says this one might be a little different.
"Yeah, I think playing a real match in the fall will be a lot different than playing an exhibition spring match, but it will be a lot of fun to go to Hinkle Fieldhouse. If you're not from Indiana, then you may not recognize the value of Hinkle Fieldhouse," he said at Big Ten Media Days.
"But I'm sure it will be a big family affair. Most of my family is in the Indy area right now, but I think it'll be great for Butler for us to be there. They're already marketing that match. I think the Boilermakers in Indianapolis will come out and support that, so I think it will be a lot of fun, and we're looking forward to that one."
