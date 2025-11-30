Purdue's Seed, Opponent Announced for 2025 NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Purdue now knows its path to the Final Four. On Sunday evening, the Boilermakers learned its seed, opponent, and more for the 2025 NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
After a 24-6 season and a third-place finish in the Big Ten standings, Purdue has earned a No. 3 seed in the Pitt Region of the NCAA Tournament. That means the Boilermakers will host the first two rounds of the event at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers will play Wright State in the first round of the event, which is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 4. If Purdue wins that match, it will play the winner of No. 6 Baylor and Arkansas State in the second round on Friday, Dec. 5. If the Boilers win both matches, they'll advance to the Sweet 16.
Purdue closed out its regular season on Saturday, defeating Indiana 3-1 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers finished the year with a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play.
Pitt Region
The complete Pitt Region was revealed on Selection Sunday, outlining Purdue's path to reach the Final Four, which will be held in Kansas City, Mo., beginning on Thursday, Dec. 18.
Pitt is the top seed in the region, which means it will be the host school for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, assuming it wins its first two rounds. Here's a complete look at the bracket from the Pitt Region (first round matchups):
- No. 1 Pitt vs. UMBC
- No. 8 Xavier vs. Michigan
- No. 5 Iowa State vs. St. Thomas (MN)
- No. 4 Minnesota vs. Fairfield
- No. 3 Purdue vs. Wright State
- No. 6 Baylor vs. Arkansas State
- No. 7 Rice vs. Florida
- No. 2 SMU vs. Central Arkansas
Here's a look at the complete bracket for the 2025 NCAA Volleyball Tournament:
Shondell proud of Boilers
With so much of Purdue's production gone due to the transfer portal or graduation from last year's squad, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Boilermakers entering the 2025 campaign. But coach Dave Shondell's team responded with a 24-6 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play, finishing third in the conference.
Following Purdue's 3-1 win over Indiana on Saturday, Shondell talked about the success of this year's team.
"They exceeded anybody in the world's expectations," Shondell said. "They played with this genuine purpose; they had this camaraderie that a lot of teams don't have. They just really care and love each other. It's a unique and sometimes goofy group ... I would say that we surpassed, without a doubt
Shondell and the Boilers have an opportunity to keep this magical season rolling in the NCAA Tournament later this week.
