Dave Shondell Adds Two-Time All-Big Ten Outside Hitter to Purdue Volleyball Staff

Purdue has bolstered its staff as the 2026 regular season approaches. This week, head coach Dave Shondell announced the hire of a former two-time All-Big Ten outside hitter.

Allison Jacobs, who played at UCLA and Michigan, was named the player personnel coordinator for the Boilermakers. She was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in each of her final two seasons at Michigan (2024 and 2025).

Jacobs joins a veteran, well-established staff in West Lafayette. She also joins a program that returns four All-Big Ten honorees. The Boilermakers are expected to be among the top teams in the Big Ten again in 2026.

“I am so impressed with the latest addition to our staff,” Shondell said in a statement. “Allison brings so many productive intangibles that will positively impact our staff and our players. Since her arrival a week ago, the very confident professional athlete has displayed a work ethic and assertiveness that will encourage everyone in our Boilermaker program to be better.

"Allison is an absolute difference-maker and is exactly what our squad needs as we enter another challenging fall season.”

Jacobs concluded her college career last season at Michigan. She accounted for 473 kills, 34 service aces, 227 digs and 63 blocks for the Wolverines.

Purdue's 2026 season begins with two exhibition matches, hosting Ball State on Friday, Aug. 14, and Butler on Friday, Aug. 21. The Boilermakers officially begin the regular season on Friday, Aug. 28, against Creighton in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Why hiring Jacobs matters

Mackey Arena hosts the NCAA volleyball match between the Washington Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue returns a majority of its production from last season's Elite Eight team. With outside hitter Kenna Wollard, right-side hitter Grace Heaney, libero Ryan McAleer, setter Taylor Anderson and middle blocker Dior Charles all returning, the Boilermakers feel confident about having another great season in 2026.

That amount of production also comes with high expectations. After having great success last season, the Boilermakers are determined to build off of it and make a push for a Final Four at the end of the year.

Adding Jacobs to the staff is a sign that Purdue is doing everything it can to provide support to its players, putting them in the best positions possible to have a successful year. Jacobs' experience playing in the Big Ten just a year ago should resonate with the players on Purdue's roster.

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