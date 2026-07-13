Here's Who Will Represent Purdue at 2026 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

Just a few weeks ago, we learned who the Purdue football team would be taking to Chicago to represent the program at Big Ten Media Days. On Monday, the conference announced the attendees for the 2026 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days event, also set for Chicago.

Veteran Boilermakers Grace Heaney and Dior Charles will accompany head coach Dave Shondell for this year's event. Both played critical roles for Purdue during the 2025 campaign and are expected to do the same this coming season.

Big Ten Volleyball Media Days are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3 and will air on Big Ten Network. A complete schedule will be released at a later date.

Grace Heaney, opposite hitter

Purdue Boilermakers opposite Grace Heaney (14) celebrates a point. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heaney missed the 2024 season because of injury, but proved to be a force in her return to the court last season. She was one of Purdue's most consistent hitters and became a major key to the team's success. The 6-foot-2 opposite-side hitter was a first-team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 3.046 kills, 1.947 digs and 0.802 blocks per set. She also recorded 21 service aces.

Entering the 2026 season healthy, there's an expectation that Heaney can have an even greater impact on the floor for the Boilermakers in her junior season.

Dior Charles, middle blocker

Purdue Boilermakers middle blocker Dior Charles (9) hits the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Charles transferred to Purdue after spending two seasons at Wake Forest. She filled a big role at the middle blocker spot for the Boilers, replacing Raven Colvin last fall. Charles was a force at the net and a top defensive player, averaging 1.150 blocks per set in her first season in West Lafayette.

The junior was also responsible for 1.205 kills per set and maintained a .323 hitting percentage. Charles fit in immediately at Purdue and was a key contributor during a 27-7 season.

Dave Shondell, head coach

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell watches the match. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shondell is entering his 24th season in West Lafayette and recently signed a new four-year contract to remain Purdue's coach for the foreseeable future. The Boilermakers finished with 27 wins in each of the last two seasons and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, as well.

Shondell is the program's all-time winningest coach and has secured more than 500 victories in two decades leading the Boilermakers. With most of last year's production and talent returning in 2026, Purdue has an excellent opportunity to make its deepest run in the NCAA Tournament.

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