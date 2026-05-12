Purdue Volleyball to Open 2026 Season with Nationally Televised Match

Purdue is heading to the land of Mount Rushmore to open to the 2026 college volleyball season. The program announced that it is opening the new campaign against Creighton in the State Farm Volleyball Showcase in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Aug. 28.

The season-opening match between Purdue and Creighton features a pair of teams that finished the 2025 season ranked in the top 10 of the AVCA rankings. The Boilers were eighth with a 27-7 record and the Bluejays ranked 10th, posting a 28-6 mark.

Purdue and Creighton are scheduled to play the match at the famous Sanford Pentagon. A time has not yet been announced for the match, but it will air on either FOX or FS1. It gives the Boilermakers a national stage to showcase their talent to open up a new year.

This match will be similar to how Purdue opened the 2025 season. Last year, the Boilermakers were invited to play Tennessee in the Broadway Block Party in Nashville. Purdue defeated the Volunteers 3-1 in the second match of the season at Bridgestone Arena, a matchup that aired on ESPN 2.

Purdue's 2026 schedule will be challenging

Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Elle Schara (19) hits the ball. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of Purdue's success over the years, it has found itself as one of the most appealing programs to play big-time matches. The Boilermakers have already loaded up their non-conference slate with quality opponents.

In addition to the season opener against Creighton, Purdue will host reigning national champion Texas A&M in the Big Ten/SEC Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The following day, the Boilermakers will play Georgia.

The fun doesn't end there for Dave Shondell's team.

Purdue is also headed to the Bahamas in mid-September to participate in a four-team event at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau. The Boilermakers are one of four teams to play in the Paradise Invitational, along with Kentucky, SMU and Houston. The event is scheduled for Sept. 11-13.

More non-conference schedule announcements are still coming, but Purdue's slate is already loaded with quality opponents. Plus, the Boilermakers have already learned their opponents for the 2026 Big Ten season.

It's setting up for a fun season on the court in West Lafayette.

Updated look at Purdue volleyball's 2026 opponents

Purdue Boilermakers opposite Grace Heaney (14) celebrates. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue has a few dates for its non-conference matches for the 2026 season and it already knows which Big Ten opponents it will play home and away. However, a complete schedule from the conference will come at a later date.

Here's a look at how Purdue's 2026 schedule currently looks.

Non-conference matches

Aug. 28 — vs. Creighton (Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Sept. 1 — vs. Texas A&M (Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.)

Sept. 2 — vs. Georgia (Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.)

Sept. 11-13 — Paradise Invitational (Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas)

Big Ten matches

vs. Illinois (home)

vs. Maryland (home)

vs, Minnesota (home)

vs. Northwestern (home)

vs. Rutgers (home)

vs. UCLA (home)

vs. USC (home)

vs. Wisconsin (home)

vs. Indiana (away)

vs. Iowa (away)

vs. Michigan (away)

vs. Michigan State (away)

vs. Nebraska (away)

vs. Ohio State (away)

vs. Oregon (away)

vs. Penn State (away)

vs. Washington (away)

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