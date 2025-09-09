Father vs. Son: How to Watch Purdue's Unique Volleyball Match Against Butler
One of the most interesting matches on Purdue's volleyball schedule takes place on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers will travel to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a showdown with Butler. But that's not the most interesting part — it's a father vs. son matchup.
Purdue's Dave Shondell will be coaching against his son, Kyle Shondell, who is at the helm at Butler. The two teams played in an exhibition match during the spring, but Tuesday night's meeting carries a little more weight.
The Boilermakers are off to a 4-1 start this season and are ranked No. 14 nationally. The Bulldogs enter Tuesday night's matchup at 4-2. Here's how you can tune in for this unique father-son match.
How to watch #14 Purdue vs. Butler
- When: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: ESPN-Plus
- Purdue's record: 4-1 (0-0 in Big Ten)
- Butler's record: 4-2 (0-0 in Big East)
- Purdue coach: Dave Shondell, 23rd season (489-234)
- Butler coach: Kyle Shondell, 3rd season (24-41)
Dave Shondell comments on coaching against son
At Big Ten Volleyball Media Days in July, Dave was asked about the opportunity to coach against his son, Kyle. He provided a great response to the question.
"Yeah, I think playing a real match in the fall will be a lot different than playing an exhibition spring match, but it will be a lot of fun to go to Hinkle Fieldhouse. If you're not from Indiana, then you may not recognize the value of Hinkle Fieldhouse," he said.
"But if you're a basketball guy like I am, you know what Hinkle Fieldhouse represents. My son is trying to build a program there, and he's doing a great job. He's working hard. He's got the best team that he's had this year. But we don't plan on holding anything back that day. Every win is so critical. They're all so critical. They'll be good enough to beat us if we don't play well. So we're going to have to be ready to go.
"I'm sure it will be a big family affair. Most of my family is in the Indy area right now, but I think it'll be great for Butler for us to be there. They're already marketing that match. I think the Boilermakers in Indianapolis will come out and support that, so I think it will be a lot of fun, and we're looking forward to that one."
