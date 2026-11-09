How Purdue Volleyball's 'Fearless' Senior Class Brought Fresh Perspective to Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Saturday night's match shouldn't have ended any other way. In front of a packed Holloway Gymnasium, the Purdue senior class delivered a 3-1 victory over UCLA before jumping into the emotional and fun festivities of Senior Night. Rarely is something "deserved" in college athletics, but the Boilers deserved the right to walk off the floor a winner after the past two seasons.

Taylor Anderson, Kenna Wollard, Allie Shondell and Dior Charles were all honored after the Boilers picked up the four-set win over the Bruins. Fellow senior Kate Hansen, who had already gone through Senior Day during her time at Clemson, sat on the sidelines, wanting the day to be about her teammates.

That collection of seniors has battled through a lot over the past two seasons. In 2025, they had to steady the ship after watching two All-Americans and two other contributors hit the transfer portal.

"They kept us alive," head coach Dave Shondell said. "When other people fled and found things that they thought were better, a lot of these people hung in there. Last year was just magical, and then this year, I don't think it's far behind that."

Last season, Purdue finished with a 27-7 record and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are 16-7 this season and are hoping to host the first two rounds of the tournament again in December.

Purdue has battled adversity this season, too. In August, Wollard stepped away from the team because of a medical concern. She has recently revealed that she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and has been undergoing treatment.

On Senior Night, Wollard was on the bench, cheering her teammates on to victory, After the match ended, she celebrated Senior Night with a big smile on her face. That smile didn't just encapsulate Wollard's attitude through such a difficult situation, it also defined the mentality of this entire senior class.

"Fearless in a carefree way. Nothing bothers them," Shondell said. "I really have a unique relationship with them. I've never had a relationship with the players as I have now, where I know them, they know me, we like each other, I can say stuff, and it doesn't bother them. But I still try to push them and still try to motivate them the best I can."

Saturday night's festivities were unique. In this new era of college athletics, Purdue's seniors can return next season because of the NCAA's new five-for-five rule. At this time, it's unclear who will decide to wear the black-and-gold uniform in 2027.

That will be a story for a different day.

On Saturday night, the senior class got their flowers — literally and figuratively. For a group that has been through so much, they deserved to walk off the court at Holloway winners one last time this season.

Dave Shondell learned from senior class

Dave Shondell speaks to his Purdue volleyball team. | Purdue Athletics (PurdueSports.com)

Shondell has dedicated his life to the sport of volleyball. He's forgotten more than most will ever know. But that doesn't mean he's immune to learning. This senior class has not only helped rejuvenate him over the past two seasons, but he's also been taught a few things.

"They're carefree, especially for a team that wins this many matches," he said. "It's taught me that you don't have to be super, super intense. You can go out there and enjoy what you're doing, enjoy each other, have fun, and still win."

Purdue has been a consistent top-20 team over the last two seasons. It has been one of the better teams in the Big Ten, despite battling setbacks. Perhaps that carefree attitude is what has helped this program persevere through difficult times.

The Boilers have three regular-season matches remaining on the schedule, playing Michigan State, Michigan and Indiana. Then, it's off to the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Don't be surprised if this team makes a deep run in both events. There will be plenty of smiles on their faces when they're winning matches, too.

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