How to Watch No. 14 Purdue Volleyball vs. No. 12 Texas A&M With Scout, Preview & TV Info

The Boilermakers are back in Mackey Arena on Tuesday night. No. 14 Purdue will host No. 12 Texas A&M on the first night of the Big Ten-SEC Challenge, hoping to bounce back after suffering a season-opening loss to No. 10 Creighton in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Tuesday night's match will be Purdue's first regular-season match at home this season, and part of a four-game homestand before heading to the Bahamas for the Paradise Invitational on Sept. 12.

Here's everything you need to know about Purdue's match against Texas A&M on Tuesday, complete with television and radio information, the scout and preview.

How to follow along

Purdue volleyball players Taylor Anderson and Bianka Lulic. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup : No. 14 Purdue (0-1) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M (3-2)

: No. 14 Purdue (0-1) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M (3-2) Date : Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026

: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026 Time : 8 p.m. ET (approximately)

: 8 p.m. ET (approximately) Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Capacity : 14,876

: 14,876 TV : Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

: Fox Sports 1 (FS1) Stream : FOX One App

: FOX One App Radio : PurdueSports.com

: PurdueSports.com Stats: StatBroadcast

Scouting No. 12 Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) digs a ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamie Morrison (head coach)

4th season

66-25 overall record

32-17 SEC record

3 NCAA Tournament appearances

2025 NCAA National Champion

2025 AVCA National Coach of the Year

2025 results

29-4 overall

14-1 SEC record (2nd)

NCAA National Champion

Top returners

Addi Applegate, DS — Started 32 of Texas A&M's 33 games as a freshman during the national championship season. Through the first five matches, she has accounted for 13 digs and five assists. Applegate has played in all 17 sets for the Aggies.

Kyndal Stowers, OH — Ranked second at Texas A&M in kills with 345 during the 2025 campaign and earned second-team All-American honors. She also had 248 digs for the Aggies. Stowers has not yet competed in a match this season because of an injury.

Taryn Morris, OPP — Enters this week with 34 kills, ranking fourth on the team. Her .282 hitting percentage also ranks fourth. Morris has also been stellar on the block, accounting for 17 through the first five matches. She has taken on a much bigger role compared to last season.

Megan Fitch, OH — Currently has the second-most kills and second-most digs for the Aggies in 2026, totaling 43 and 40, respectively. Fitch has already surpassed her kill total from last season, when she recorded 32.

Kirra Musgrove, S — Only appeared in 12 matches last season, but has become the top setter for the Aggies in the early portion of the 2026 campaign. She has accounted for 104 assists, 15 digs and four service aces through five matches.

Key newcomers

Natalie Ring, OH — Texas A&M's leader in kills through five matches with 64 kills and a .185 hitting percentage. She transferred to College Station after playing at Marquette for four seasons. She piled up 497 kills during the 2025 campaign, earning All-Big East honors.

Eliza Sharp, MB — Arguably the best all-around player for the Aggies through the first week of the season. Sharp has 36 kills (third on the team) and is Texas A&M's leader in blocks with 29. Also maintains a .333 hitting percentage. Played at Boise State her freshman year, where she was an All-Mountain West selection and earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors after totaling 250 kills and 140 blocks.

Kaia Castle, MB — Spent two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Texas A&M. She has accounted for 25 kills and 19 blocks for the Aggies this season. She was an Academic All-Big Ten selection during the 2025 campaign with the Buckeyes.

Gabi Rodriguez, DS — The only true freshman on this list, Rodriguez was the No. 2 libero in the 2026 recruiting class. Leads the Aggies with 58 digs and ranks third with 11 assists.

What to watch

Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Addy Tindall (18) hits the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The injury bug

Both Purdue and Texas A&M have dealt with significant injuries early in the season. The Boilermakers are without All-American outside hitter Kenna Wollard because of an undisclosed medical situation. Then, in the team's season opener against Creighton, the Boilermakers lost Grace Heaney to a lower-leg injury in the second set.

Texas A&M's Kyndal Stowers has yet to play for the Aggies in 2026 after earning second-team All-American honors in 2025. She's both an offensive and defensive threat for the Aggies, and a player who is expected to take on an even bigger role this year after several departures from last year's squad.

Both Heaney and Stowers are questionable heading into Tuesday night's matchup.

A&M's answer for Tindall

In the absence of Heaney, redshirt freshman Addy Tindall stepped up in a big way for the Boilers. She racked up 22 kills and hit over .400 in her first collegiate match with the Boilermakers. The outside hitter packs quite a punch and Creighton's block had some serious trouble stopping her.

TIndall will likely be the focal point of Purdue's offense again on Tuesday night, especially if Heaney is unable to go. Texas A&M won a national championship last season because of its defensive prowess at the net. But the Aggies aren't nearly as dominant on the block, especially with Stowers out of the mix.

How Tindall handles Texas A&M's block will be a huge indicator of how Tuesday night's match turns out.

Shondell still chasing No. 513

With one more victory, Dave Shondell will become Purdue's all-time winningest coach in any sport. He is currently tied with legendary men's basketball coach Gene Keady, both with 512 wins.

It would be fitting if Shondell hit that number this week, as Purdue will play both of its Big Ten-SEC Challenge matches at Mackey Arena on Keady Court. It would be a symbolic passing of the torch from one Purdue legend to another.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!