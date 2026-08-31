What is Grace Heaney's Status for Purdue vs. Texas A&M in Big Ten-SEC Challenge?

The status of Purdue All-American Grace Heaney for this week's matches against No. 12 Texas A&M and Georgia in the Big Ten-SEC Challenge remains unknown right now. The junior right-side hitter sustained a lower-leg injury in the second set of the team's season opener against No. 13 Creighton.

Heaney, a veteran leader for the 14th-ranked Boilermakers, left the match in the second set with an apparent lower-leg injury. She returned to the bench with ice wrapped around the ankle and foot area, but never re-entered the match.

"We have no idea yet," coach Dave Shondell told Purdue Boilermakers On SI when asked about Heaney's status for Tuesday night's match against the Aggies.

Heaney exited Friday's match with two kills on 16 attacks. She also had two blocks and nine digs. The Boilermakers dropped a five-set match to the Bluejays, opening the year 0-1.

During the broadcast, it was mentioned that Heaney's injury was "not that serious," though she didn't return to the match to avoid the risk of further injury.

Purdue is already without last year's leader in kills and All-American outside hitter Kenna Wollard. The senior has stepped away from the team because of an undisclosed medical issue. No timetable for her return has been provided.

The Boilermakers host Texas A&M inside Mackey Arena at approximately 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night (TV: FS1). On Wednesday, they'll play Georgia in the second match of the Big Ten-SEC Challenge at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network). Purdue closes out the week in Holloway Gymnasium against No. 18 TCU.

Addy Tindall, Mimi Mambu stepped up

Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Lameen Mambu (21) looks on. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With two of Purdue's top players out of the match, redshirt freshman Addy Tindall and sophomore transfer Mimi Mambu stepped up in a big way. The two outside hitters were major parts of the offense, keeping the Boilermakers in the match against Creighton.

Tindall was the star of the night, totaling 22 kills with a .463 hitting percentage in her first game at Purdue. She only had three errors on the night.

Mambu also made her debut in a Purdue uniform after spending last season at Georgia Tech. She closed out the match with 19 kills.

The Boilermakers have plenty of talent on the roster, especially with All-American Taylor Anderson at the setter position. But Heaney is a lethal weapon when she's on the court, providing Purdue with another strong arm that teams can't ignore.

Boilers drop in latest AVCA poll

Purdue Redshirt Freshman Sienna Foster (6) serves. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue started the year ranked No. 9 in the AVCA's preseason poll. The Boilermakers fell five spots after suffering the season-opening loss to Creighton and enter this week at No. 14.

The Boilers will have three major opportunities to prove their still a top-10 team this week, hosting No. 12 Texas A&M, Georgia and No. 18 TCU. Here's a complete look at the top 25:

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) Pitt Panthers (4-0) Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) Stanford Cardinal (2-1) Wisconsin Badgers (1-3) Louisville Cardinals (2-1) Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) SMU Mustangs (3-0) Texas Longhorns (2-2) Creighton Bluejays (2-1) Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-1) Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) USC Trojans (1-1) Kansas Jayhawks (0-2) Florida Gators (1-0) TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) Baylor Bears (3-0) Indiana Hoosiers (0-1) Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) BYU Cougars (2-0) Oregon Ducks (2-0)

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