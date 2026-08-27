The volleyball season officially begins for No. 9 Purdue on Friday, as the Boilermakers travel to Sioux Falls, S.D., for a showdown with No. 13 Creighton at the Sanford Pentagon. It's a great opening matchup and one that will test Shondell's team early.

Purdue and Creighton will also be under the bright lights of the volleyball world, with this match airing on FOX. It's a great opportunity for the Boilermakers to make a statement before a national audience.

Here's everything to know about Friday night's match between the Boilers and Bluejays.

How to Follow Along

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell walks along the sideline. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup : No. 9 Purdue vs. No. 13 Creighton

: No. 9 Purdue vs. No. 13 Creighton Date : Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

: Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Capacity : 3,250

: 3,250 TV : FOX

: FOX Stream: FOX One App

Scouting No. 13 Creighton

Creighton Bluejays middle blocker Jaya Johnson (6) attacks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Rosen (head coach)

2nd season

28-6 overall record

16-0 Big 12 record

1 NCAA Tournament appearance (Elite Eight)

2025 results

28-6 record

16-0 Big 12 record

Big 12 champion

Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament

Top returners

Jaya Johnson, RS/MB — The top returner in kills for the Bluejays from the 2025 team. She averaged 2.40 kills and 0.81 blocks per set and maintained a .270 hitting percentage. Johnson landed on the Big East's All-Freshman Team in 2024 and was an All-Big East selection last season.

Abbey Hayes, OH — One of only three returning Creighton players who averaged more than one kill per set during the 2025 campaign. She closed out last season with 1.88 kills per set. She also averaged 1.23 digs per set. Hayes earned Big East All-Freshman honors.

Eloise Brandewie, MB — Ranked second on the team in blocks one year ago, averaging 1.02 per set. She was also one of just two players to average more than one kill and one block per set for the Bluejays in 2025.

Sydney Breissinger, DS — Finished last season as the team's leader in digs, totaling 366 for the year. She also had 43 service aces with just 21 errors and recorded 61 assists. Breissinger is a two-time Academic All-Big East selection.

Saige Damrow, DS — Averaged 2.56 digs per set, ranking second on the team in 2025. She also totaled 61 assists and 20 service aces. Damrow was an Academic All-Big East selection last year.

Key losses

Ava Martin, OH — Led Creighton's offensive attack in 2025, averaging a team-high 4.48 kills per set while posting a .324 hitting percentage. Martin had more than 500 kills and 47 service aces for the Bluejays. She was a four-time All-Big East selection.

Kiara Reinhardt, MB — The only player on Creighton's 2025 squad to average more than two kills and one block per set. A two-time All-Big East selection, Reinhardt averaged 2.53 kills and 1.03 blocks per set and posted an impressive .447 hitting percentage.

Annalea Maeder, S — Was Creighton's primary setter during the 2025 season, accounting for 1,269 assists for the season. She also ranked second in digs, totaling 316 for the year. She was an All-Big East selection in her lone season in Omaha.

Newcomers to watch

Katie Dalton, S — Spent the 2025 season at Kansas, where she averaged 8.76 assists and 2.27 digs per set. She was also responsible for 0.52 kills per set and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Ayden Ames, MB — Transferred after playing at Texas for two years. Started in 28 matches for the Longhorns and ended the 2025 campaign averaging 1.52 kills and 1.11 blocks per set. Earned SEC All-Freshman team honors following the 2024 season.

Trinity Shadd-Ceres, OH — Comes to Creighton from Wisconsin. Shadd-Ceres only appeared in nine matches for the Badgers in 2025. She transferred in the winter and was also a member of the Bluejays track team.

What to watch

Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Kenna Wollard (4) dives for a ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue without Wollard

Kenna Wollard announced on Instagram on Thursday that she is currently away from the team due to a health issue and did not provide a timeline for her return. She was Purdue's leader in kills last season and was one of three Boilermakers named a preseason National Player of the Year candidate (Taylor Anderson, Grace Heaney).

Wollard ranked third in the Big Ten in kills last season. Her absence leaves a significant void for Purdue. But Shondell has a roster that can pick up the slack. Heaney is a dominant player on the right side, and Anderson is one of the nation's top setters. The Boilers also bring back middle blockers Dior Charles and Bianka Lulic and add Kate Hansen from the transfer portal. Libero Ryan McAleer is emerging as one of the top players at her position in the conference.

At the outside hitter position, Purdue brought in Mimi Mambu from Georgia Tech, a sophomore who led the Yellow Jackets in kills last season. The Boilermakers also got great production from redshirt freshman Addy Tindall. Both will have bigger roles with Wollard out of the lineup.

Creighton trying to replace production

Creighton has been one of volleyball's most consistent programs over the years, but it will have to find ways to replace a lot of its production from a stellar 2025 campaign. The Bluejays lost their top two point-getters in Martin and Reinhardt, and they're bringing in a new setter.

At some point, Rosen is going to figure out how to optimize the skill and talent he has on the roster. Creighton still has tremendous pieces in Johnson, Hayes and Brandewie, but all will be taking on bigger roles. How will they handle that early in the season?

There could be a few growing pains early in the season for the Bluejays.

One of the nation's best setters

Anderson isn't just one of the top setters in the Big Ten; she's one of the best in the country. She led the nation with 1,420 assists, but that was far from her only skill. The Texas native also accounted for 270 digs. 107 kills and 79 blocks during the 2025 campaign.

Despite losing All-American hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine after the 2024 season, Purdue still enjoyed plenty of success last fall and Anderson was a major piece of the puzzle. Her ability to put the ball in good position for her hitters made Purdue's offense flow without many hiccups.

How much more aggressive will Anderson be this season? She'll be asked to do more than just set up her hitters, but she's already demonstrated that she can be a weapon on the court in a variety of ways.

Record-setting night for Shondell?

Shondell sits at 512 career wins since his arrival at Purdue in 2003. He already owns the school's record for most victories by a volleyball coach, but he has a chance to become the all-time wins leader across all Boilermaker athletic programs.

As Shondell enters Friday night's match, he's tied with legendary basketball coach Gene Keady for the most wins in school history in any sport. If Purdue defeats Creighton on Friday night, he'll secure win No. 513 and will stand alone on the list.

It could be a memorable and emotional night in Sioux Falls if Shondell hits that incredible career milestone.

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