Purdue's Kenna Wollard Releases Statement on Absence from Team

Purdue outside hitter Kenna Wollard has released a statement regarding her current absence from the team. The senior posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

Wollard, who was a preseason National Player of the Year candidate, was not present for Purdue's exhibition match against Butler last Friday. This is the first update from the senior since then.

"Sometimes life changes in ways you could never imagine or prepare for," Wollard wrote on Instagram. "I'm currently dealing with an unexpected health issue that will keep me away fro a little while. While I'm not ready to share the details at this time, I hope you understand and respect my privacy until I am ready to share more. But know that I am surrounded by an incredible medical team, family, teammates and people who love me.

"Right now my focus is simply on getting healthy and taking this one day at a time. I trust that this is all in God's hands. Thank you for all the messages, prayers and support. They mean more than you know."

The ninth-ranked Boilermakers open their season on Friday against No. 13 Creighton at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Wollard will not play in the match.

Earlier this week, head coach Dave Shondell provided a brief update on Wollard.

"We don't know when for sure she'll be back," Shondell told Mike Carmin of the Greater Lafayette Sports Report. "That's all I can say."

Wollard had an outstanding junior season

Purdue Junior Kenna Wollard (4) uses a touch shot vs. Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue's 2025 season was well documented, as Shondell and his team were forced to pick up the pieces after several key players left via the transfer portal following the 2024 campaign. After the departures of Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine, Wollard was the player who stepped up in a big way for the Boilermakers.

Wollard was a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection after recording 577 kills and a .262 hitting percentage. She became a six-rotation player for the Boilermakers and was a key piece to Purdue's 27-7 season, which ended in a trip to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament.

At the end of the season, she was a National Player of the Year semifinalist and was named the Big Ten Player of the Week twice during the regular season.

"I will never forget this year," Wollard said following Purdue's loss to Pitt in the NCAA Tournament. "It has been extremely special. Everything we've gone through, everything we've accomplished; it has been absolutely amazing. The girls that I played with this year are so special ... We did something that not a lot of people expected out of us."

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