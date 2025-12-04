How to Watch Purdue Volleyball in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Boilermakers Country

Purdue will host Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Here's what you need to know about the matchup and how to watch.
Purdue redshirt sophomore Rachel Williams (1) and Purdue senior Akasha Anderson (13) celebrate after the second set
Purdue redshirt sophomore Rachel Williams (1) and Purdue senior Akasha Anderson (13) celebrate after the second set | Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NCAA Volleyball Tournament has arrived in West Lafayette. On Thursday night, No. 3 seeded Purdue will host Wright State in the first round at Holloway Gymnasium, hoping to keep this magical season moving forward.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday night's match between the Boilermakers and Raiders.

#3 Purdue vs. Wright State

Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Julia Kane (21) passes the ball
Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Julia Kane (21) passes the ball | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • What: NCAA Tournament (first round)
  • When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
  • Time: Approx. 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • TV: ESPN-Plus
  • Purdue's 2025 record: 24-6, 15-5 Big Ten
  • Wright State's 2025 record: 21-10, 13-5 Horizon League

What is ESPN-Plus?

ESPN-Plus is the subscription-based streaming service associated with ESPN. The first two rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament will air exclusively on the app. You must purchase ESPN-Plus in order to watch the volleyball matches.

Wright State's top performers

Kills

  • Mya Ayro — 401
  • Katie Sowko — 353
  • Reilly Zegunis — 265
  • Taylor Bransfield — 240

Blocks

  • Reilly Zegunis — 100
  • Taylor Bransfield — 99
  • Mya Ayro — 53
  • Elena Dubuc — 51

Assists

  • Lauren Yacobucci — 1,218

Digs

  • Taygan Corstange — 428
  • Katie Sowko — 299
  • Ella Gaona — 290
  • Lauren Yacobucci — 278

Purdue's top performers

Purdue junior Taylor Anderson (5) and redshirt sophomore Bianka Lulic (7) block a Husky spike
Purdue junior Taylor Anderson (5) and redshirt sophomore Bianka Lulic (7) block a Husky spike | Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kills

  • Kenna Wollard — 508
  • Grace Heaney — 370
  • Akasha Anderson — 292
  • Dior Charles — 133

Blocks

  • Dior Charles — 126
  • Grace Heaney — 93
  • Taylor Anderson — 70
  • Lindsey Miller — 65

Assists

  • Taylor Anderson — 1,236

Digs

  • Ryan McAleer — 416
  • Taylor Anderson — 249
  • Grace Heaney — 231
  • Julia Kane — 231

What's at stake?

The Boilermakers enter Thursday night's match hoping to build on an improbable run through the 2025 regular season. Despite losing a large majority of its offensive production from last season, Purdue finished the year with a 24-6 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play, ending third in the conference standings.

Because of that success, Purdue put itself in position to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. If the Boilermakers are able to defeat Wright State inside Holloway Gymnasium on Thursday night, it will advance to play the winner of No. 6 Baylor and Arkansas State on Friday in the second round.

Purdue has reached the Regional Semifinals each of the last two seasons and can make it three straight trips with a pair of wins inside Holloway on Thursday and Friday.

Purdue volleyball hype video

On Thursday morning, Purdue's creative team released a hype video to get fans fired up for Thursday night's match. Here's the trailer, which should get Boilermaker Nation ready for the NCAA Tournament.

