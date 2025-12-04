How to Watch Purdue Volleyball in First Round of NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Volleyball Tournament has arrived in West Lafayette. On Thursday night, No. 3 seeded Purdue will host Wright State in the first round at Holloway Gymnasium, hoping to keep this magical season moving forward.
Here's what you need to know about Thursday night's match between the Boilermakers and Raiders.
#3 Purdue vs. Wright State
- What: NCAA Tournament (first round)
- When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
- Time: Approx. 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: ESPN-Plus
- Purdue's 2025 record: 24-6, 15-5 Big Ten
- Wright State's 2025 record: 21-10, 13-5 Horizon League
What is ESPN-Plus?
ESPN-Plus is the subscription-based streaming service associated with ESPN. The first two rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament will air exclusively on the app. You must purchase ESPN-Plus in order to watch the volleyball matches.
Wright State's top performers
Kills
- Mya Ayro — 401
- Katie Sowko — 353
- Reilly Zegunis — 265
- Taylor Bransfield — 240
Blocks
- Reilly Zegunis — 100
- Taylor Bransfield — 99
- Mya Ayro — 53
- Elena Dubuc — 51
Assists
- Lauren Yacobucci — 1,218
Digs
- Taygan Corstange — 428
- Katie Sowko — 299
- Ella Gaona — 290
- Lauren Yacobucci — 278
Purdue's top performers
Kills
- Kenna Wollard — 508
- Grace Heaney — 370
- Akasha Anderson — 292
- Dior Charles — 133
Blocks
- Dior Charles — 126
- Grace Heaney — 93
- Taylor Anderson — 70
- Lindsey Miller — 65
Assists
- Taylor Anderson — 1,236
Digs
- Ryan McAleer — 416
- Taylor Anderson — 249
- Grace Heaney — 231
- Julia Kane — 231
What's at stake?
The Boilermakers enter Thursday night's match hoping to build on an improbable run through the 2025 regular season. Despite losing a large majority of its offensive production from last season, Purdue finished the year with a 24-6 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play, ending third in the conference standings.
Because of that success, Purdue put itself in position to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. If the Boilermakers are able to defeat Wright State inside Holloway Gymnasium on Thursday night, it will advance to play the winner of No. 6 Baylor and Arkansas State on Friday in the second round.
Purdue has reached the Regional Semifinals each of the last two seasons and can make it three straight trips with a pair of wins inside Holloway on Thursday and Friday.
Purdue volleyball hype video
On Thursday morning, Purdue's creative team released a hype video to get fans fired up for Thursday night's match. Here's the trailer, which should get Boilermaker Nation ready for the NCAA Tournament.
