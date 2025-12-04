How to Watch Purdue Volleyball in First Round of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Volleyball Tournament has arrived in West Lafayette. On Thursday night, No. 3 seeded Purdue will host Wright State in the first round at Holloway Gymnasium, hoping to keep this magical season moving forward.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday night's match between the Boilermakers and Raiders.

#3 Purdue vs. Wright State

Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Julia Kane (21) passes the ball | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What : NCAA Tournament (first round)

: NCAA Tournament (first round) When : Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 Time : Approx. 7 p.m. ET

: Approx. 7 p.m. ET Where : Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.

: Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV : ESPN-Plus

: ESPN-Plus Purdue's 2025 record : 24-6, 15-5 Big Ten

: 24-6, 15-5 Big Ten Wright State's 2025 record: 21-10, 13-5 Horizon League

What is ESPN-Plus?

ESPN-Plus is the subscription-based streaming service associated with ESPN. The first two rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament will air exclusively on the app. You must purchase ESPN-Plus in order to watch the volleyball matches.

Wright State's top performers

Kills

Mya Ayro — 401

Katie Sowko — 353

Reilly Zegunis — 265

Taylor Bransfield — 240

Blocks

Reilly Zegunis — 100

Taylor Bransfield — 99

Mya Ayro — 53

Elena Dubuc — 51

Assists

Lauren Yacobucci — 1,218

Digs

Taygan Corstange — 428

Katie Sowko — 299

Ella Gaona — 290

Lauren Yacobucci — 278

Purdue's top performers

Purdue junior Taylor Anderson (5) and redshirt sophomore Bianka Lulic (7) block a Husky spike | Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kills

Kenna Wollard — 508

Grace Heaney — 370

Akasha Anderson — 292

Dior Charles — 133

Blocks

Dior Charles — 126

Grace Heaney — 93

Taylor Anderson — 70

Lindsey Miller — 65

Assists

Taylor Anderson — 1,236

Digs

Ryan McAleer — 416

Taylor Anderson — 249

Grace Heaney — 231

Julia Kane — 231

What's at stake?

The Boilermakers enter Thursday night's match hoping to build on an improbable run through the 2025 regular season. Despite losing a large majority of its offensive production from last season, Purdue finished the year with a 24-6 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play, ending third in the conference standings.

Because of that success, Purdue put itself in position to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. If the Boilermakers are able to defeat Wright State inside Holloway Gymnasium on Thursday night, it will advance to play the winner of No. 6 Baylor and Arkansas State on Friday in the second round.

Purdue has reached the Regional Semifinals each of the last two seasons and can make it three straight trips with a pair of wins inside Holloway on Thursday and Friday.

Purdue volleyball hype video

On Thursday morning, Purdue's creative team released a hype video to get fans fired up for Thursday night's match. Here's the trailer, which should get Boilermaker Nation ready for the NCAA Tournament.

