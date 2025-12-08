Info on Purdue Volleyball's Regional Semifinal Match vs. SMU Released

For a third consecutive year, Purdue's volleyball team is headed to the Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers defeated Wright State in the opening round and took down Baylor in the second round to advance to college volleyball's Sweet 16, where they'll face a familiar foe.

No. 3 seed Purdue will travel to Pittsburgh to play No. 2 seed SMU on Thursday, Dec. 11. The two teams played earlier this season in Lexington, Ky., with the Boilers pulling out a 3-1 victory over the Mustangs. The winner of the match will play the winner of No. 1 Pitt and No. 4 Minnesota, with a trip to the National Semifinals hanging in the balance.

Purdue's match against SMU will be the second matchup of the night in Pittsburhg. Host Pitt will play Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET, with the Boilermakers and Mustangs scheduled to play 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first match.

Both matches will air on ESPN2.

Here's a look at what you need to know for Thursday's match between Purdue and SMU.

How to watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 SMU

What : NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal Round

: NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal Round Who : #3 Purdue (26-6) vs. #2 SMU (27-5)

: #3 Purdue (26-6) vs. #2 SMU (27-5) When : Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 Where : Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh, Pa. (4,122 capacity)

: Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh, Pa. (4,122 capacity) Time : 30 minutes after conclusion of Pitt-Minnesota match (approx. 9 p.m. ET)

: 30 minutes after conclusion of Pitt-Minnesota match (approx. 9 p.m. ET) TV: ESPN2

Purdue beats SMU earlier this year

Thursday night's matchup between No. 3 Purdue and No. 2 SMU will be the second time the two teams have met on the volleyball court this season. The two squads also played in Lexington on Sept. 14, just a few weeks into the 2025 season.

Ranked No. 14 at the time, that was Purdue's biggest win of the season to that point, taking down an SMU team that was ranked No. 10 nationally. The Boilers had to rally to win that match, too.

The Mustangs took the first set 25-23, but the Boilermakers responded in a big way. The churned out tight victories in the next two sets, defeating SMU 25-22 in the second and 27-25 in the third. Purdue had a convincing 25-18 fourth-set win to close out the match.

While a lot has happened in the three months since they last played, Purdue will carry confidence into this match, knowing it's capable of beating a team like SMU. The Mustangs, on the other hand, will be looking for revenge against a team that defeated them early in the season.

It should make for a fun postseason matchup on Thursday.

